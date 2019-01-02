Bob Einstein, Comedian Known for Super Dave Osborne Character and ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm,’ Dies at 76

With its new installment “True Detective,” one of TV’s most baroque series, is keeping things simple — relatively speaking. Some things haven’t changed: Yes, the third season restlessly jumps through time. (It moves between 1980, 1990 and 2015, to be exact.) And as Det. Wayne Hays, a cop investigating the disappearance of two children in small-town [...]
Netflix yanked an episode of “Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj” in Saudi Arabia after the government there leveled a legal threat over a segment in which the comedian criticizes U.S. ties to the regime and ridicules Saudi attempts to explain the murder of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Netflix removed the episode from its service in Saudi [...]
If not for “Up All Night With Rhonda Shear,” there would be no “Barry.” A linear precursor to binge viewing, USA’s horror-movie schlock block, which ran from late evening to early morning in the 1990s, attracted no small number of teens who had nothing better to do on a Friday or Saturday night. Bill Hader [...]
Like many people on New Year’s Eve, Tiffany Haddish had a night she’d probably like to forget. While performing to a sold-out audience at the James L. Knight Center in Miami, Haddish reportedly bombed so hard on Monday night, several fans got up and walked out of the comedy show. “This is going to be [...]
“No, I never steal,” shoots back “Luther” creator and writer Neil Cross at what he perceives to be an accusation as we sit in his trailer on the London set of the crime show’s fifth season. The latest instalments air this week in the U.K. and later this year in the U.S., with its star, [...]
For five years and a little over 100 episodes, “The Fosters” told emotional and oftentimes topical stories stemming from a blended family in Southern California. Now, seven months after “The Fosters” came to an end, its spinoff series “Good Trouble” sets out to further explore such themes, but in a new setting and with a [...]
The 2018 edition of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve turned into a rain-soaked spectacle for performers Christina Aguilera, New Kids on the Block, Dan + Shay and Bastille, but that didn’t dampen the spirits of the artists, waterlogged hosts Ryan Seacrest and Jenny McCarthy, or the crowd of over 1 million revelers who crammed into [...]