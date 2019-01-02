×

Bob Einstein, Comedian Known for Super Dave Osborne Character and ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm,’ Dies at 76

Cynthia Littleton

CREDIT: Hbo/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

Bob Einstein, an offbeat comedian and writer whose career stretched from “The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour” to “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” has died. He was 76.

Einstein’s death was confirmed Wednesday by his brother, comedian and filmmaker Albert Brooks.

“R.I.P. My dear brother Bob Einstein. A great brother, father and husband. A brilliantly funny man. You will be missed forever,” Brooks wrote.

(Pictured: Einstein, right, with Larry David on “Curb Your Enthusiasm”)

