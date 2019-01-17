Bob Costas Officially Out at NBC After Nearly 40 Years

Bob Costas has formally parted ways with NBC after nearly 40 years as a sportscaster for the Peacock.

Costas and NBC have been negotiating an exit agreement for months. Word surfaced last summer that he was preparing to end his tenure with the network.

Costas confirmed the news in an interview with the New York Post. “It’s all settled quietly and happily for all concerned,” Costas told the Post.

A rep for NBC Sports also confirmed the parting. His last contract was to have run through 2021. He will continue to work as a baseball announcer for MLB Network. He is also believed to be pursuing a deal for a new sports-focused interview show. From 1988-93 he hosted the NBC late-night interview series “Later.”

Costas’ departure was expected after he announced his retirement from Olympics coverage in 2017.

He also stopped covering NFL games amid his growing criticism of the toll the game takes on brains and bodies of pro football players. Those decisions left Costas with little to cover for the Peacock.

Costas is a 28-time Emmy winner who is known for his outspoken views and in-depth coverage of sports and its impact on culture.