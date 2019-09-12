Boat Rocker Media Buys Platform One Media to Expand Scripted TV Operation (EXCLUSIVE)

Boat Rocker Media has acquired Platform One Media, the TV production and sales arm launched two years ago with backing from Liberty Global and private equity giant TPG.

Platform One CEO Katie O’Connell Marsh will become founder and chairman of Platform One, and she will also take on a leadership role at Toronto-based Boat Rocker. Boat Rocker was formed in 2016 by the principals at Temple Street Productions, Ivan Schneeberg and David Fortier, which made its mark as the home of BBC America’s buzzy drama “Orphan Black.” Boat Rocker has made numerous acquisitions during the past three years with the goal of diversifying its content portfolio and sales operations.

Last year, Boat Rocker bought unscripted production banner Matador Content and the kids and family division of FremantleMedia. In March, the company invested in talent management firm Untitled Entertainment.

Based in Los Angeles, Platform One got off to a fast start by nabbing series orders from Showtime for “Rust,” a drama series toplined by Jeff Daniels, and a series order from Apple for a sci-fi fantasy vehicle from scribes Simon Kinberg and David Weil. It also has a series in the works for Spectrum Originals and a pilot ordered at Freeform. Platform One last year set a first-look deal with Laura Dern’s Jaywalker Pictures.

O’Connell Marsh’s existing team will stay intact and the Platform One imprint will operate with autonomy under the Boat Rocker banner. Elisa Ellis, Platform One’s chief creator officer, and Steve Lescroart, head of finance and strategy have been promoted to Co-Presidents of Platform One, reporting to O’Connell Marsh.

“The way Boat Rocker is structuring their business lanes was really interesting to me,” O’Connell Marsh told Variety. “They’ve got Untitled in talent management, Matador in the unscripted space, and a kids division. It felt like a really interesting company for us to slot in to fill their scripted needs. There’s a lot of access to resources that will be important to the talent I’m in business with. I think there will be a lot of opportunities to work across different (Boat Rocker) divisions and share resources.”

The Platform One deal came together as a result of Boat Rocker’s purchase of Matador Content. Matador was funded in part by TPG, parent company of CAA, and Evolution Media Capital. Evolution Media has since become an investor in Boat Rocker, which also has funding from Canadian private equity firm Fairfax Financial Holdings.

After the Matador and Untitled deals, it became clear to the Boat Rocker team that there was a hole in the portfolio to be filled by a strong scripted production operations in Los Angeles. O’Connell Marsh’s success in getting numerous projects ordered in barely two years time made Platform One an attractive option.

“When we looked at all the different possibilities for growth, it was just screaming for a world-class scripted business out of L.A. to squeeze the lemon on that side of the market,” Fortier told Variety.

As Fortier and Schneeberg got to know O’Connell Marsh through their mutual connections at Evolution Media Capital, they realized her team would stylistically be a good fit with the rest of the Boat Rocker operation. The company has an international sales arm, a formats division devoted to developing new unscripted concepts that can travel the world, and a big focus on franchise brand management.

“As we started to talk to Katie about the ambition of Platform One, we saw a lot of synergy and alignment,” Schneeberg told Variety. “We could tell that we might be the solution to a lot of the things that Katie and her team were trying to do.”

More to come