NBC Orders ‘Bluff City Law’ and ‘Sunnyside’ to Series

NBC has kicked off upfront season with an eye-catching pair of series pickups.

The network has ordered both the Jimmy Smits legal drama “Bluff City Law,” and the Kal Penn comedy “Sunnyside” to series.

“Bluff City Law” is a character-driven legal drama that follows the lawyers of an elite Memphis law firm that specializes in the most controversial landmark civil rights cases. Led by legendary lawyer Elijah Strait (Smits) and his brilliant daughter, Sydney Keller (Caitlin McGee), they take on the toughest David-and-Goliath cases while navigating their complicated relationship.

After barely speaking to her father for years, Sydney is suddenly thrust back into the family fold when her philanthropist mother passes away unexpectedly. In the wake of her loss, hoping to reconnect with the daughter he loves, Elijah asks Sydney to rejoin his ﬁrm.

“Bluff City Law” also stars Scott Shepherd, Barry Sloane, Michael Luwoye, MaameYaa Boafo, Stony Blyden and Jayne Atkinson.

Dean Georgaris will write and executive produce the series, with Michael Aguliar and David Janollari also exec-producing.

The project is produced by Universal Television in association with David Janollari Entertainment.

In “Sunnyside,” Penn stars as Garrett Modi, the youngest New York City Councilman ever who rubbed elbows with the political elite, attended star-studded parties and was the pride of Queens, but lost his way amidst the power and glamour of politics.

After his career and life is hit by a major, he is given a new sense of purpose when he’s hired by a diverse group of hopefuls who dream of becoming American citizens and believe he can help.

The cast also includes Diana Maria Riva, Joel Kim Booster, Kiran Deol, Poppy Liu, Moses Storm and Samba Schutte.

Penn and Matt Murray will write and executive produce, with “The Good Place” creator and veteran showrunner Michael Schur on board as a supervising executive producer. David Miner and Dan Spilo will also executive produce.

“Sunnyside” is produced by Universal Television in association with Fremulon and 3 Arts Entertainment.

The two series will join the likes of “The Blacklist, “Chicago Fire,” “Chicago Med,” “Chicago PD,” “Law & Order: SVU,” “New Amsterdam,” “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” “The Good Place,” “Superstore” and “Will & Grace” in NBC’s 2019-20 television lineup.