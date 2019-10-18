×

'Bluff City Law' Will Not Receive Full Season Order at NBC

Bluff City Law
Bluff City Law” will wrap up its first season after the NBC drama airs its initial 10 episodes.

While not an official cancellation, the move clearly does not bode well for the freshman series getting a second season. The show has aired four episodes to date, with the fifth set to air this coming Monday. In the Live+3 ratings through Oct. 13, the series is averaging just a 0.9 rating in adults 18-49 and 6.3 million viewers. That data does not include the most recent episode, which aired on Oct. 14.

Bluff City Law” focuses on lawyer Sydney Strait (Caitlin McGee), who used to work at her father Elijah’s (Jimmy Smits) celebrated Memphis law firm until their tumultuous relationship got in the way. After barely speaking to him for years, Sydney is suddenly thrust back into the family fold when her philanthropist mother passes away unexpectedly. In the wake of her loss, hoping to reconnect with the daughter he loves, Elijah asks Sydney to rejoin his ﬁrm.

It also stars Scott Shepherd, Barry Sloane, Michael Luwoye, MaameYaa Boafo, Stony Blyden and Jayne Atkinson. Georgaris created the series and executive produces along with Michael Aguliar and David Janollari. Universal Television produces in association with David Janollari Entertainment.

The news comes just two days after NBC announced that it would pull freshman comedy “Sunnyside” off the air, with the remaining episodes to run on the NBC App, NBC.com and other digital platforms. The “Sunnyside” episode that aired on Thursday night was the last to air on NBC, with the final revival season of “Will & Grace” due to take its timeslot beginning Oct. 24.

Commercial Appeal first reported the “Bluff City Law” news.

