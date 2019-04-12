‘Blue Bloods’ Renewed for Season 10 at CBS

CBS has renewed “Blue Bloods” for a 10th season, with series lead Tom Selleck inking a new deal to return as the show’s lead.

The cop drama centers on a multi-generational family of New York City cops. Selleck plays Police Commissioner Frank Reagan, who heads both the police force and his family. Reagan’s brood includes seasoned detective Danny (Donnie Wahlberg), Assistant District Attorney Erin (Bridget Moynahan), and Jamie (Will Estes), who left a future career in law to follow in the family footsteps.

“’Blue Bloods’ has been a top-10 drama and Friday’s top-rated show every year it’s been on the air,” said Kelly Kahl, president of CBS Entertainment. “On a night that many have claimed is quiet for broadcast television, its quality writing, superb acting and familial warmth have attracted an average of over 13 million passionate viewers each week for nine years. We are delighted that Tom will return and that the show will continue to be a vital component of the CBS schedule next season.”

The series is executive produced by Leonard Goldberg, Kevin Wade, Ian Biederman, Brian Burns and Siobhan Byrne-O’Connor, and is produced by CBS Television Studios.

Season 9 of “Blue Bloods” premiered Sept. 28, 2018, with the season finale airing April 12. It joins previously renewed CBS shows for the 2019-2020 slate, including “FBI,” “NCIS,” “God Friended Me,” “Mom,” “Young Sheldon,” and the final season of “Criminal Minds.”