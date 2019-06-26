×

'Blood & Treasure' Renewed for Season 2 at CBS

"The Curse of Cleopatra - Parts I and II" - Matt Barr and Sofia Pernas star as a brilliant antiquities expert and a cunning art thief who team up to catch a ruthless terrorist who funds his attacks through stolen treasure, on the special two-hour premiere of BLOOD & TREASURE, Tuesday, May 21 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Pictured (L-R) Sofia Pernas as Lexi Vaziri and Matt Barr as Danny McNamara Photo: Philippe Antonello /CBS ÃÂ©2018 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved
CREDIT: Philippe Antonello

The CBS summer adventure series “Blood & Treasure” has been renewed for a second season.

In the series, Danny McNamara (Matt Barr) is a former FBI agent specializing in stolen arts and antiquities. Lexi Vaziri (Sofia Pernas) is a resourceful art thief who is haunted by the tragic loss of her father, which she blames on Danny. As they crisscross the world hunting their target, Danny and Lexi unexpectedly find themselves at the center of a 2,000-year-old battle for the cradle of civilization.

The series also stars Michael James Shaw, Katia Winter, James Callis, Oded Fehr, Alicia Coppola, and Mark Gagliardi. Matthew Federman and Stephen Scaia created the series and executive produce along with Taylor Elmore, Ben Silverman, Marc Webb, Mark Vlasic, and Howard T. Owens. The series is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Propagate Content.

“’Blood & Treasure’ is a fun, escapist adventure with comedic elements filmed in multiple locales around the world that has been a great performer and a wonderful addition to our summer schedule,” said Amy Reisenbach, executive vice president of current programs at CBS Entertainment. “We’ve heard the story pitch for season two and look forward to seeing all-new exploits from Russia to Southeast Asia next year.”

