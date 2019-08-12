Blockchain Company Breaker Nabs Rights to ‘Bad Banks’

Breaker, the blockchain-enabled entertainment platform, is getting into the television game. The company has added six-part miniseries “Bad Banks” to its library of film and music titles. The series is directed by Christian Schwochow, who previously oversaw episodes of “The Crown” and backed by Kino Lorber. It aired in Germany and in the U.S. on Hulu.

Breaker will offer the first “Bad Banks” episode for free to US audiences. The show follows Jana Liekam (Paula Beer), an up-and-coming investment banker in Luxembourg who loses her job when her conniving boss plots to get her axed. She leaves for a different job only to find that she’s still being manipulated.

“’Bad Banks’ is just the type of episodic content we are proud to offer on Breaker,” said Breaker’s Co-founder and President of Entertainment Kim Jackson. “We greatly admire Kino Lorber’s impeccable taste.”

“’Bad Banks’ is your rare thriller that ignites the brain as much as it scorches the senses all in the realm of recent history where capitalism became a carnival of greed.” said Kino Lorber CEO and President Richard Lorber. “We knew we had winning combination with a smart partner in Breaker—their entrepreneurially minded audience will savor this sophisticated devilish delight.”