‘Blindspot’ Renewed for Fifth and Final Season at NBC

NBC has ordered a fifth and final season of “Blindspot.”

The series stars Jaimie Alexander as a woman who initially crawled out of a duffel bag in the middle of New York City, completely naked except for the tattoos that covered almost every inch of her body. The tattoos were codes, and she worked with the FBI to uncover secrets and attempt to prevent crimes. As the seasons have gone on, the web of conspiracy has gotten more complicated, both due to the truth about the group that used her as a human treasure map, as well as the ever-increasing personal connections the team made with her and each other.

In addition to Alexander, the “Blindspot” cast includes Sullivan Stapleton, Rob Brown, Audrey Esparza, Ashley Johnson and Ennis Esmer.

Created by Martin Gero who serves as executive producer, the show is also executive produced by Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter, and produced by Warner Bros. Television, Berlanti Productions and Quinn’s House.

The fourth season of “Blindspot” averaged 2.8 million total live viewers and a 0.48 in the 18-49 demographic.

NBC previously renewed dramas “The Blacklist, “Chicago Fire,” “Chicago Med,” “Chicago PD,” “Good Girls,” “Law & Order: SVU,” “Manifest” and “New Amsterdam,” as well as comedies “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” “The Good Place,” “Superstore” and “Will & Grace” for its 2019-20 television lineup.

New series ordered for the 2019-20 season include dramas “Bluff City Law,” “Council of Dads” and “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist,” as well as comedies “The Kenan Show” and “Sunnyside.”