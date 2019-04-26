‘Blindspot’ Pulled from NBC Schedule During May Sweeps

“Blindspot” has been pulled off the NBC schedule for the May sweeps period.
Variety has confirmed that the series will not air in its normal Friday 8 p.m timeslot beginning tonight and continuing May 3-17, with the show returning on May 24 and May 31 for the final episodes of its fourth season. “The Blacklist” will air in its place, moving up an hour from its normal 9 p.m. slot. The sixth season finale of “The Blacklist” is set to air on May 17.
The news comes as “Blindspot” is still awaiting word on whether or not it will be renewed for a fifth season at the broadcaster.
More to come…
