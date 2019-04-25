‘Blindspot’ Executive Producer Christina M. Kim Signs Overall Deal With Warner Bros. TV (EXCLUSIVE)

Christina M. Kim has signed a multi-year overall deal with Warner Bros. Television, Variety has learned exclusively.

Kim is currently an executive producer on the WBTV series “Blindspot,” which is currently in its fourth season on NBC. Should “Blindspot” get picked up for a fifth season, Kim would remain an executive producer on the series while also developing new projects for broadcast, cable, and streaming under her new deal.

Kim has been with “Blindspot” since its first season back in 2015. She also recently sold a drama project to NBC about three half-Korean sisters who are forced to choose sides between their Korean mother and caucasian father after the latter is thrown in jail. “Blindspot” creator and showrunner Martin Gero is an executive producer on that project.

Prior to her time on “Blindspot,” Kim worked as a writer and producer on shows like “NCIS: Los Angeles,” “Hawaii Five-0,” and “Ghost Whisperer” at CBS. She began her career as a writer on the hit ABC series “Lost.”

She is repped by CAA.

(Pictured: Jaimie Alexander in “Blindspot”)