‘Blind Date’ Reboot Ordered to Series at Bravo

“ ” is getting a modern-day reboot, courtesy of Bravo, Variety has learned.

The original “ ,” which ran for for 10 syndicated seasons from 1999 to 2006, used hidden cameras to film two strangers, who were fixed up by the show, as they embarked on their first date.

Now that dating apps have changed the game and blind dates are fewer and further between, Bravo announced they will update the show for 2019 “with social media trends and diverse couples of all ethnicities, ages and sexual orientations.” Each half-hour episode, like the original, will feature strangers who are paired up and sent off on a blind date.

Rachel Smith, Senior Vice President, Development at Bravo announced the series order which comes from Universal Television Alternative Studio. Casting for the show will begin immediately.

“Blind Date,” which aired for 1440 total episodes, was originally hosted by veteran radio broadcaster and “Hard Copy” alum Roger Lodge. As each date unfolded, instant analysis graphics popped up on the screen to offer a play-by-play rundown of events, and Bravo’s announcement indicated that the reboot will employ similar methods.

“Blind Date” spawned a spinoff series, “The 5th Wheel,” which was a racier, more provocative dating show. “The 5th Wheel” aired from 2001 to 2004, also in syndication.

Billy Taylor will serve as executive producer on the reboot for Universal Television Alternative Studio.