‘Bless the Harts’ Renewed for Season 2 at Fox

“Bless the Harts” has scored an early second season renewal at Fox. This marks the first Season 2 renewal for a freshman show this season. The series has aired three episodes to date, with the fourth set to air this Sunday.

The animated comedy hails from creator Emily Spivey and is loosely based on her life growing up in North Carolina. It features an all-star voice cast that includes Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, Jillian Bell, Ike Barinholtz, and Kumail Nanjiani.

In the series, Jenny Hart (Wiig) is a single mother supporting her family working as a waitress in the small town of Greenpoint, NC. Other members of the family include Jenny’s lottery scratcher-obsessed mother Betty (Rudolph), her witty, creative daughter Violet (Bell), and her eternal optimist boyfriend of 10 years, Wayne (Barinholtz.) Nanjiani voices Jesus, who regularly appears to Jenny while she waits tables at neighborhood restaurant, The Last Supper.

Spivey wrote the pilot for the series and serves as co-showrunner alongside Andy Bobrow. Both serve as executive producers alongside Phil Lord, Chris Miller, Wiig, and Seth Cohen. The series is co-produced by 20th Century Fox Television and Fox Entertainment.

“’Bless the Harts’ is an incredibly sharp, yet sweet, series that complements the Fox Animation Domination block perfectly,” said Michael Thorn, president of entertainment for Fox Entertainment. “It simply doesn’t get much better than having a comedy anchored by talent like Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, Ike Barinholtz, Jillian Bell and Kumail Nanjiani. We want to thank creator and executive producer Emily Spivey, whose unique voice and personal experience brought this family to life, as well as executive producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller, and our partners at 20th Century Fox Television. We are thrilled to watch the Hart family experience more adventures, mishaps and boxed wine for another amazing season.”

“Bless the Harts” is the latest addition to Fox’s Animation Domination programming block on Sunday nights, alongside favorites “The Simpsons,” “Family Guy,” and “Bob’s Burgers.” The network also has the animated comedies “Duncanville” and “The Great North” set to launch at midseason.

Fox previously gave out the first full-season order of the 2019-2020 season when they picked up drama “Prodigal Son” for a back nine earlier this month.