‘Black Summer’ Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

Netflix has renewed the zombie thriller series “Black Summer” for a second season, Variety has learned.

The second season will consist of eight episodes and will begin production next year in Alberta, Canada. Jamie King will return to star in the second season and will also serve as a producer. Cast members Justin Chu Cary and Christine Lee will also return.

The series was created by Karl Schaefer and John Hyams. The pair served as co-showrunners on Season 1, though Hyams will serve as the sole showrunner on Season 2. Both serve as writers and executive producers on the series along with Abram Cox. The three previously worked together on the zombie series “Z Nation,” which ran for five seasons and nearly 70 episodes on Syfy between 2014 and 2018. “Black Summer” is a Netflix Studios production.

The series followers survivors of a cataclysmic event who contend with zombies — and each other — to reach a military evacuation site. King stars as Rose, a mother torn from her daughter who embarks upon a journey, stopping at nothing to find her. Thrust alongside a small group of American refugees, she must brave a hostile new world and make brutal decisions during the most deadly summer of a zombie apocalypse.