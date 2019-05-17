×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Black Sails’ Executive Producers Sign Fox 21 Television Studios Deal

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of WME

Black Sails’ co-creator Jon Steinberg and his producing partner Dan Schotz have signed an overall deal with Fox 21 Television Studios.

Under the three-year deal, the pair will develop and run series for the studio. The deal is the twelfth such agreement that the combined Fox 21 TV and 20th Fox TV have signed since the Disney takeover.

Other creatives who have signed with Disney’s new TV acquisition include Wendy & Lizzie Molyneux, Drew Goddard, Jason Winer, Octavia Spencer, Nora Smith, Jake Kasdan & Melvin Mar, Marlene King, Liz Meriwether, Amy Holden Jones, Dan Fogelman and Jon M. Chu.

“Jon is both an incredibly talented creator and a force of nature as a showrunner. He’s one of the best multi-takers we’ve ever worked with. Together with his producing partner Dan Shotz, we have every belief that he’ll be a major supplier to the Disney platforms and a big presence as a showrunner on our shows,” said Bert Salke, president of Fox 21 Television Studios.

Related

Black Sails” finished its four-season run on Starz in 2017, and since then Steinberg has served as an executive producer on the Apple streaming series, “See.” Steinberg was previously the executive producer and creator of “Human Target,” and the co-creator and producer of the CBS series “Jericho.”

“We couldn’t be more grateful for the faith Peter, Dana, Craig and Bert have shown us, and excited about the prospects for what we’ll build together at Fox 21. With so much changing in television, strong studio partners are critical— creatively, economically, and personally— and we can’t imagine any team we’d rather be a part of than this one,” said Steinberg in a statement.

He is repped by WME and Sloane Offer.

Popular on Variety

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should

    'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should Sit on the Iron Throne?

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

More TV

  • Kevin Brockman

    WarnerMedia Entertainment Names Kevin Brockman Communications Head

    Disney veteran Kevin Brockman has been named head of communications for WarnerMedia Entertainment. Brockman left Disney in January after 22 years with the company. From 2008 on he served as head of communications for Disney-ABC Television, overseeing corporate, consumer and news communications globally for a suite of brands that included ABC Studios, ABC Entertainment, ABC [...]

  • 'Black Sails' Executive Producers Sign Fox

    'Black Sails' Executive Producers Sign Fox 21 Television Studios Deal

    ‘Black Sails’ co-creator Jon Steinberg and his producing partner Dan Schotz have signed an overall deal with Fox 21 Television Studios. Under the three-year deal, the pair will develop and run series for the studio. The deal is the twelfth such agreement that the combined Fox 21 TV and 20th Fox TV have signed since [...]

  • 'The Daily Show' Finds a Way

    How 'The Daily Show with Trevor Noah' is Submitting Correspondents For Emmys

    Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” may have finally found a way to get its correspondents some Emmy love. In a first, the late-night show is submitting its team of on-air contributors in the comedy guest actor and guest actress categories. Competing for a nomination in the outstanding guest actor in a comedy [...]

  • Set of "The New Pope" by

    Sharon Stone, Marilyn Manson to Appear in Paolo Sorrentino's 'The New Pope' (EXCLUSIVE)

    HBO has released images of provocative rocker Marilyn Manson and actress Sharon Stone appearing in “The New Pope,” Paolo Sorrentino’s follow-up to his previous series “The Young Pope.” Both Manson and Stone are known to have been big fans of both “The Young Pope” and director Sorrentino. No details of their roles are being divulged. [...]

  • Catch-22 Episode 101

    Grant Heslov on Making Hulu's 'Catch-22' With George Clooney

    Joseph Heller’s “Catch-22” has a troubled Hollywood history. Mike Nichols’ 1970 feature film adaptation was a widely panned flop. Three years later, Richard Dreyfus starred in a busted CBS pilot based on the book. But with their new limited series premiering Friday on Hulu, producing partners George Clooney and Grant Heslov attempt to succeed where [...]

  • Herman Wouk Dead

    Herman Wouk, Author of 'Caine Mutiny,' 'Winds of War,' Dies at 103

    Herman Wouk, the author of novels adapted to the big and small screen, including “The Caine Mutiny,” “Marjorie Morningstar,” “The Winds of War” and “War and Remembrance,” has died. He was 103. “The Caine Mutiny,” a 1951 bestseller that won Wouk the Pulitzer Prize, was memorably adapted into the 1954 film starring Humphrey Bogart, who [...]

  • DIRTY JOHN -- "This Young Woman

    'Dirty John' Moves From Bravo to USA Network for Season 2

    NBCUniversal is getting in on the show-shuffling act. “Dirty John” will be departing Bravo for its NBCU sister USA Network for its second season, which is expected to air in 2020. The shift seems to makes tonal sense for the conglomerate, given that Bravo is known primarily for its unscripted content (think “Project Runway” and [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad