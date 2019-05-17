‘Black Sails’ Executive Producers Sign Fox 21 Television Studios Deal

‘Black Sails’ co-creator Jon Steinberg and his producing partner Dan Schotz have signed an overall deal with Fox 21 Television Studios.

Under the three-year deal, the pair will develop and run series for the studio. The deal is the twelfth such agreement that the combined Fox 21 TV and 20th Fox TV have signed since the Disney takeover.

Other creatives who have signed with Disney’s new TV acquisition include Wendy & Lizzie Molyneux, Drew Goddard, Jason Winer, Octavia Spencer, Nora Smith, Jake Kasdan & Melvin Mar, Marlene King, Liz Meriwether, Amy Holden Jones, Dan Fogelman and Jon M. Chu.

“Jon is both an incredibly talented creator and a force of nature as a showrunner. He’s one of the best multi-takers we’ve ever worked with. Together with his producing partner Dan Shotz, we have every belief that he’ll be a major supplier to the Disney platforms and a big presence as a showrunner on our shows,” said Bert Salke, president of Fox 21 Television Studios.

“Black Sails” finished its four-season run on Starz in 2017, and since then Steinberg has served as an executive producer on the Apple streaming series, “See.” Steinberg was previously the executive producer and creator of “Human Target,” and the co-creator and producer of the CBS series “Jericho.”

“We couldn’t be more grateful for the faith Peter, Dana, Craig and Bert have shown us, and excited about the prospects for what we’ll build together at Fox 21. With so much changing in television, strong studio partners are critical— creatively, economically, and personally— and we can’t imagine any team we’d rather be a part of than this one,” said Steinberg in a statement.

He is repped by WME and Sloane Offer.