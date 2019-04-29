‘Black Monday’ Renewed For Season 2 at Showtime

Showtime has renewed the comedy series “Black Monday” for a second season.

The show stars Don Cheadle, Andrew Rannells, Regina Hall, and Paul Scheer as employees of a Wall Street trading firm in the year leading up to Black Monday, the day international stock markets crashed in 1987. It’s the story of how a group of outsiders took on the blue-blood, old-boys club of Wall Street and ended up crashing the world’s largest financial system, a Lamborghini limousine, Don Henley’s birthday party, and the glass ceiling.

Cheadle, who is also an executive producer on the series, returns to Showtime after he starred for five seasons on the premium cabler’s series “House of Lies.” The cast also includes Yassir Lester, Michael James Scott, and Eugene Cordero.

The series was created by David Caspe and Jordan Cahan, who serve as executive producers and showrunners. Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, who also executive produce, directed the pilot. “Black Monday” is a co-production between Showtime and Sony Pictures Television Studios.

“Black Monday mines big comedy from the greed, the style, the music and the excess of the ’80s, but it’s also sneaky smart in its social commentary about that era — and indirectly, our current era as well,” Showtime Entertainment President Gary Levine said in regards to the renewal. “We can’t wait to see what inspired depravity David and Jordan will cook up in season two.”

“Black Monday” completed its first season in March with 300,000 total live tune-in viewers. The show is part of Showtime’s current slate of originals including “Billions,” “Ray Donovan,” and Lena Waithe’s “The Chi.”