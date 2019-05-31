Netflix Rebrands ‘Little Black Mirror’ Shorts as ‘Stories From Our Future’

Netflix’s planned “Little Black Mirror” promotional shorts will no longer be called “Little Black Mirror.”

The short video series, first announced last week, will now be titled “Stories From Our Future.” The three shorts are aimed at Spanish-speaking audiences and are inspired by fan homages to the Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones’ anthology series “Black Mirror.”

On June 10, YouTube content creators Rudy Mancuso, Lele Pons and Juanpa Zurita will release all three videos on their YouTube channels simultaneously. The shorts star Mancuso, Anwar Jibawi, Maia Mitchell, Pons, Hannah Stocking, and Zurita. The shorts were originally to be released on YouTube on May 26, June 2 and June 6 on the Netflix América Latina channel. Those dates have been pushed back so fans will get the chance to watch Season 5 of “Black Mirror,” which debuts on Netflix on June 5.

“As a ‘Black Mirror’ fan, it was a dream come true to produce this homage to celebrate the show,” said Mancuso, who also directed the shorts. “We approached this project with so much excitement and hope that fellow fans will enjoy watching it as much as we loved making it.”

“Black Mirror” Season 5 will consist of just three episodes. It stars Miley Cyrus, Anthony Mackie, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Topher Grace, Damson Idris, Andrew Scott, Nicole Beharie, Pom Klementieff, Angourie Rice, Madison Davenport and Ludi Lin.