Anders Holm and Tika Sumpter Cast in ‘Black-ish’ Spinoff Episode

Tika Sumpter and Anders Holm are joining the growing “Black-ish” world, Variety has learned.

They will both star in the upcoming prequel episode, which could reportedly launch into its own spinoff series. As earlier reported, ABC is in development on the prequel that would focus on Tracee Ellis Ross’ character Rainbow.

Holm will play Paul, Rainbow’s father, while Sumpter will play her mother, Alicia.

Other actors who are joining the episode include Arica Himmel, who will play the younger version of Rainbow, Mykal-Michelle Harris as Santamonica, Christina Anthony as Alicia’s sister, Denise, Gary Cole as Paul’s father, Harrison, and Ethan William Childress as Johan.

The episode could potentially serve as a backdoor pilot for the prequel, which would be the second spinoff of “Black-ish” to date. “Grown-ish,” which was recently renewed for a third season at Freeform features Johnson daughter Zoey (Yara Shahidi) in college and ranks at the top comedy among women 18-49 and females 12-34.

“Black-ish” creator Kenya Barris recently departed his overall deal at ABC Studios for a new pact at Netflix. Barris’ relationship with ABC began to show signs of strain last March when Variety reported that the network had indefinitely shelved an episode of “Black-ish” that he wrote and directed, titled “Please, Baby, Please,” which touched on current events, including controversy over athletes kneeling during performances of the national anthem.