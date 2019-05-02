‘Black-ish’ Renewed for Season 6 at ABC, ‘Mixed-ish’ Prequel Ordered to Series

ABC has renewed “Black-ish” for a sixth season and has also put out a series order for a prequel to the show titled “Mixed-ish.”

The spinoff series, which has been in development since February, focuses on the experience of Tracee Ellis Ross’s character, Rainbow Johnson, growing up in a mixed-race family in the ‘80s.

“Black-ish” centers on the Johnsons, an affluent black family in a predominantly white neighborhood. Parents Andre “Dre” (Anthony Anderson) and Rainbow are trying to raise their kids, who are growing up in very different worlds than they did, to have the right values and appreciate their roots.

Season 5 of show has been posting solid ratings to-date, with an Live+Same Day rating of 0.80 in the key 18-49 demographic, and an average of 3.33 million viewers per episode.

Also starring in the show are Laurence Fishburne as Pops, Yara Shahidi as Zoey Johnson, Marcus Scribner as Andre Johnson Jr., Miles Brown as Jack Johnson, Marsai Martin as Diane Johnson, Jenifer Lewis as Ruby, Peter Mackenzie as Mr. Stevens, and Deon Cole as Charlie Telphy.

Related Food Stylists Find the Right Recipe for TV Show Meals Analysis: 'Roseanne' Without Roseanne Would've Been a Tough Sell

The storyline for the new prequel series will follow Bow’s parents, Paul and Alicia, who decide to move from a hippie commune to the suburbs to better provide for their family.

“Mixed-ish” will star Arica Himmel as Bow Johnson, Tika Sumpter as Alicia Johnson, Christina Anthony as Denise, Mykal-Michelle Harris as Santamonica Johnson and Ethan Childress as Johan Johnson. The series will mark the second spinoff show to join the “Black-ish” universe after “Grown-ish,” which was recently renewed for a third season at Freeform.

“Black-ish” was created by Kenya Barris and is executive produced by Barris, Jonathan Groff, Kenny Smith, Gail Lerner, Courtney Lilly, Lindsey Shockley, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland, and E. Brian Dobbins. The series is produced by ABC Studios.

ABC has previously announced some of the other returning shows for the 2019-2020 lineup, including “The Conners,” “The Good Doctor,” “A Million Little Things,” “Agents of SHIELD,” and the final season of “Modern Family.”