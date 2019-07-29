BJ Novak Scores FX Pilot Order for Anthology Series ‘Platform’

FX has ordered a pilot for an anthology series that hails from B.J. Novak, Variety has confirmed.

The series, titled “Platform,” is described as using the boldest issues of our times as a jumping off point to tell singular, character-driven stories about the world we live in today. The show has lined up Lucas Hedges, Jon Bernthal, Kaitlyn Dever, Boyd Holbrook, O’Shea Jackson Jr., George Wallace and Ed Asner to star, among others.

“Platform” is written, directed, and executive produced by Novak, with FX Productions producing. Production on the pilot is set to begin today.

