×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Bird Box’ Ratings: Nielsen Backs Up Netflix’s Claims That It’s a Big Hit

By

Variety Editor at Large

Michael's Most Recent Stories

View All
Bird Box
CREDIT: Courtesy of Netflix

Netflix has proclaimed that “Bird Box,” its thriller from Susanne Bier and starring Sandra Bullock, is a big ol’ hit. And now Nielsen is agreeing with the streaming service — even if their numbers and measurement methodology differ.

The ratings measurement company, which has been occasionally sharing viewership data as it unveils its own streaming content ratings, reports that “Bird Box” reached an unduplicated audience of nearly 26 million viewers within its first seven days of availability (Dec. 21 to Dec. 27).

That’s a tally specific to the United States, which may be why it’s a bit different number from Netflix’s assertion on Dec. 28 that more than 45 million Netflix accounts “have already watched ‘Bird Box.'” The streaming service later said that it only counted accounts in which at least 70 percent of “Bird Box” had been viewed, making that number appear all the more impressive.

Netflix rarely shares any meaningful ratings data, and its claims can’t be independently verified. But at the time, Netflix said the “Bird Box” viewership made it the “best first 7 days ever for a Netflix film,” and this is where Nielsen agrees.

Related

Of all the Netflix originals that Nielsen has analyzed, the company said “Bird Box” was second only to “Stranger Things” Season 2 in unduplicated reach.

Per Nielsen’s measurement, “Bird Box” reached nearly 3.5 million viewers on its premiere day — which was actually below the 5.4 million viewers that last year’s Will Smith Netflix film “Bright” did on opening day.

Like “Bird Box,” “Bright” was launched on Netflix during the holiday season. But “Bright” soon dropped off, while this year, “Bird Box” has exhibited remarkable staying power. Last year, after seven days, “Bright” reached 20 million (Dec. 22 to Dec. 28, 2017), compared to “Bird Box’s” 26 million.

Thanks perhaps to solid word of mouth (compared to last year’s negative reviews for “Bright”), “Bird Box” has seen consistent reach during its first 10 days of release. According to Nielsen, the film averaged a reach of nearly 4 million viewers almost every day since its release during the holiday season.

As for viewing volume — the average minute audience for a program — according to Nielsen, the highest single day of viewing for “Bird Box” was on Day 8 of availability (Dec. 28), with an average minute audience of 3.9 million U.S. viewers. And within the first seven days, “Bird Box” had enjoyed an average minute audience of more than 24.2 million viewers.

Nielsen also revealed some interesting demographic details about “Bird Box.” According to the company, “Bird Box” attracted a young, diverse, and female audience. The film’s highest concentration of viewers were age 18 to 34 (36 percent), while about 57 percent of the film’s audience was female. Also, nearly half of the audience (46 percent) was either African American (24 percent) or Latino (22 percent).

In comparison, among original Netflix series, Nielsen reported that the first Season 6 episode of “House of Cards” had an average minute audience of 2.9 million viewers during its first seven days of availability (Nov. 2—8) compared to 4.4 million for the Season 5 premiere episode.

In August, Nielsen revealed that the Season 6 premiere of “Orange Is the New Black” averaged 5.3 million U.S. viewers during the first three days of availability, compared to 6.7 million for Season 4.

Other premiere episodes with ratings revealed by Nielsen include “13 Reasons Why” (6.1 million after three days of availability), “The Crown” (nearly 3 million after the first three days), “Disenchantment” (4.4 million after three days), and, of course, “Stranger Things” (a whopping 15.8 million viewers in the first three days).

As always, it’s good to keep in mind that Netflix continues to dismiss Nielsen’s numbers. But insiders say the numbers are pretty close — and Nielsen has been working on its streaming ratings methodology for some time for its SVOD Content Ratings. Critics argue its numbers are still underrepresented because it only covers the U.S. and doesn’t include viewing on mobile devices or PCs.

Written by Eric Heisserer and directed by Bier, “Bird Box” centers on a mysterious force that causes people to take their own life if they see it. Sandra Bullock stars as Malorie, who flees with her two children in order to find sanctuary. Their journey, however, requires them to be blindfolded. Trevante Rhodes, Sarah Paulson, and John Malkovich also star. “Bird Box” opened in exclusive limited theatrical engagements in Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, and London on Dec. 13, and was released globally on Netflix on Dec. 21.

Per Nielsen, here’s a look at “Bird Box’s” reach at the end of 2018, vs. “Bright” a year earlier:

CREDIT: Nielsen

And here’s average minute viewership data for “Bird Box”:

CREDIT: Nielsen

Popular on Variety

  • Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

    Hollywood Answers: Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

  • Stars Who Died in 2018, From

    Celebrities Who Died in 2018

  • Bird Box

    Sandra Bullock Moms Who See 'Bird Box' Will Think: 'That River Is My Journey as a Parent'

  • Adam McKay On How Christian Bale

    Adam McKay Explains How Christian Bale's Method Acting Helped Him Survive a Heart Attack

  • Aquaman Name That Fish

    Can 'Aquaman' Stars 'Name That Fish'?

  • Mary Poppins quiz

    How Well Do the 'Mary Poppins Returns' Stars Know the Original Movie?

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies of 2018

  • Patrick Wilson Is The Only Cast

    Patrick Wilson Is The Only Member of The 'Aquaman' Cast Who Knew Who Aquaman Was

  • Jason Momoa Performs Haka at 'Aquaman'

    Jason Momoa Performs Haka at the 'Aquaman' Premiere

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

More TV

  • FilmNation, NENT Group Launch U.K.-Based TV

    FilmNation, NENT Group Launch U.K. Joint Venture

    Glen Basner’s FilmNation Entertainment and Nordic Entertainment Group (NENT Group) are joining forces to launch a new U.K.-based TV company which will develop, produce and finance premium scripted TV content for global audiences. The joint venture will operate under the FilmNation brand and is currently assembling its creative team. As both companies boast a deep [...]

  • Bird Box

    'Bird Box' Ratings: Nielsen Backs Up Netflix's Claims That It's a Big Hit

    Netflix has proclaimed that “Bird Box,” its thriller from Susanne Bier and starring Sandra Bullock, is a big ol’ hit. And now Nielsen is agreeing with the streaming service — even if their numbers and measurement methodology differ. The ratings measurement company, which has been occasionally sharing viewership data as it unveils its own streaming [...]

  • CW 'Madden NFL' Special Chronicles First

    CW 'Madden NFL' Special Chronicles First Tourney Following Fatal Shootings

    Madden NFL football makes its return to broadcast television Tuesday with the premiere of the “EA Sports Madden NFL 19 Classic,” a chronicle of the first in-person Madden tournament following the fatal shooting in Jacksonville, Floriday last summer. The one-hour primetime esports special chronicles the largest tournament in Madden NFL Championship Series history as almost 200 [...]

  • Cinema Audio Society 2019 Nominations

    'Bohemian Rhapsody,' 'A Star Is Born,' 'Westworld' Pick Up Cinema Audio Society Nominations

    The Cinema Audio Society has announced nominees for excellence in sound mixing for 2018 films and television series. In the film categories, music-driven hits “Bohemian Rhapsody” and “A Star Is Born” each scored nominations, though musical “Mary Poppins Returns” was passed over. “Black Panther,” “First Man” and “A Quiet Place” rounded out the live action [...]

  • ZDF Enterprises Acquires Dutch Company Off

    ZDF Enterprises Acquires Dutch Company Off the Fence

    Aiming to expand its reach in the factual content landscape, ZDF Enterprises has fully acquired Off the Fence, a leading Dutch production and distribution company dedicated to nonfiction programming. Off the Fence Productions has created over 500 hours of TV content across a wide range of genres, including science, history, human stories and natural history. [...]

  • Lindsay Lohan photographer at the Mercer

    Lindsay Lohan Wants You to Forget Her Past

    Growing up, Lindsay Lohan was thrilled when she saw herself in a trashy magazine. “The first time I was in a tabloid,” she says, “I was like, ‘Oh, my God, I feel like Britney Spears!’ because she was in a tabloid and I felt cool. Little did I know what would happen from there.” Lohan [...]

  • THE VOICE -- "Live Finale" Episode

    NBCUniversal Plans to Cut Commercial Time by 20% in Primetime by 2020

    Less may be more for NBCUniversal. After selling ad schedules for the 2018-2019 season that cut commercial inventory in original primetime programming by 10% on many of its broadcast and cable networks, the Comcast-owned media conglomerate intends to take things further. The company’s TV shows run the gamut from “The Voice” to “The Rachel Maddow [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad