Billy Porter on Why He Owes His ‘Pose’ Emmy to Janet Mock

Janet Mock first came into my world in 2014. I saw her on MSNBC, discussing her New York Times best-selling book “Redefining Realness,” and I was obsessed with her. She represented something I had really never seen. As a gay man who came out in 1985, the “T” in “LGBTQ” was largely absent from my queer knowledge, and I was just so moved by this woman. One day, I walked into Dos Caminos in the Meatpacking District, and she was sitting at the bar. I went up to her and fangirled. I said, “I want to work with you one day, and I want to soak up your presence.”

I first worked with Janet on “Pose.” When I heard Ryan Murphy had reached out to her, I knew we were going to be OK. Putting together a show like “Pose” is specific, and you need the right people to tell the story.

It was Episode 6 of Season 1 — the first thing she directed — and I remember looking her in the face and seeing her eyes. I just said, “Baby, I got you. We’re going to turn this s— out.” We took a breath together, and we took a hug together. And that’s why I won an Emmy. For real. That episode is why I won the Emmy.

I have been able to witness a real transformation within her that is even beyond anything that she ever thought she could or would be — and that’s fascinating because she’s already powerful to begin with. She was a journalist. This is not what she was going for. Television was a left turn for her that came out of nowhere, and she rose to the call. And now, she has a multimillion-dollar creative deal at Netflix. As a person who has spent a lot of time with no opportunity, I feel safer, and the world is a better place because we have somebody like Janet at the helm, telling the stories that would not otherwise be told or get told.

