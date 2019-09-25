Billy Porter Set to Make TV Directorial Debut With ‘Pose’ Season 3 (EXCLUSIVE)

Newly-minted Emmy winner Billy Porter can soon add another accomplishment to his resume: television director.

Porter is set to direct an episode of FX’s “Pose” during its third season, Variety has learned. No word yet on which episode Porter will be helming or when the episode will head into production.

Porter broke the news this week to Variety over a brief phone interview, which marked his first time speaking to the press after his historical Emmy win on Sunday night.

“I’ve been directing for 20 years in the theater, and I’m directing an episode of Season 3 myself,” Billy revealed to Variety. “I’m trying to be the head b-tch in charge, hunny!”

This past weekend at the 71st annual Emmy Awards, Porter won the Emmy for lead actor in a drama for his work on “Pose,” becoming the first-ever openly gay black man to win in the category. The trophy joins his already-impressive collection of accolades earned throughout a nearly three-decade career across Broadway, television and film, which has awarded him the Tony for best actor in a musical for “Kinky Boots” in 2013, and a Grammy for best musical theater album for “Kinky Boots” in 2014.

Porter had teased his plans to direct an episode of Pose,” during a 92Y discussion with “Pose” creator Ryan Murphy this past August, but the news had not officially been confirmed. “Billy is going to be directing, right?” Porter playfully asked Murphy during their conversation. “Yes, you are,” Murphy said, to which Porter quipped, “This is me reminding,” with Murphy responding, “You don’t have to remind me, Billy. I feel you.” Production sources have since confirmed that Porter is locked to direct an episode this coming season.

The critically-acclaimed show, which was honored with a Peabody award, is centered in New York City’s underground ballroom scene in the late ’80s and early ’90s, shining a light on the HIV/AIDS epidemic. The series features the largest cast ever in television history of transgender actors in series regular roles ever, as well as the largest recurring cast of LGBTQ actors ever for a scripted series.

Porter joins a diverse roster of directors on “Pose,” including Janet Mock — who serves as a writer, director and producer on the series, and recently signed a groundbreaking overall deal at Netflix, which made her the first out transgender woman to have a sweeping creative deal at a major content company.

“Pose” was renewed for a third season earlier this summer, in the midst of its second season. No premiere date has been set for Season 3.