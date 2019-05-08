Billy Bush Will Host ‘Extra Extra’ for Fox

Billy Bush will return to entertainment reporting as the anchor of a new Fox program “Extra Extra,” People reported, marking his return to the format after leaving NBC under a cloud.
Bush was discovered on an old 2005 “Access Hollywood” tape laughing at vulgar remarks Donald Trump made about sexually assaulting women. Controversy around the tape cost Bush a gig as a co-anchor of the 9 a.m. hour of NBC’s “Today.”
“We all have to be able to evolve as we grow,” Bush told People in an interview. “The guy that left the scene in 2016 was already a changed person but I had the opportunity to grow up a little bit. Facing adversity in some way is good. And I feel I’ll be better at my job than I ever was. This is my next step.”
More to come…
