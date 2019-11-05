‘Billions’ Season 5 Adds Julianna Margulies, Corey Stoll

Julianna Margulies and Corey Stoll have both signed on for guest starring roles in the upcoming fifth season of “Billions.”

Margulies will play Catherine Brant in the Showtime drama, who is described as an Ivy League sociology professor and bestselling author. Stoll joins in a season-long arc as Michael Prince, a business titan from a small town in Indiana.

Margulies was most recently seen in the Nat Geo mini-series “The Hot Zone.” She is best known for her starring roles on the broadcast dramas “ER” and “The Good Wife.” She won the Emmy for best supporting actress in a drama in 1995 for the former show and two Emmys for best actress in a drama in 2011 and 2014 for the latter.

She is repped by WME and Gendler & Kelly.

Stoll previously starred in the first season of the critically-acclaimed Netflix series “House of Cards.” He also previously appeared on the Showtime series “Homeland.” His other TV credits include “The Strain” at FX, as well as “The Deuce” and “Girls” at HBO.”

He is repped by UTA, Suskin Management, and Schreck Rose.

“Billions” stars Paul Giamatti, Damian Lewis, Maggie Siff, Asia Kate Dillon, Toby Leonard Moore, David Costabile, Condola Rashad, Kelly AuCoin and Jeffrey DeMunn. The series was created and executive produced by showrunners Brian Koppelman and David Levien, with Andrew Ross Sorkin also credited as co-creator.