‘Billions’ Renewed for Season 5 at Showtime

Damian Lewis as Bobby "Axe" Axelrod and David Costabile as Mike "Wags" Wagner in BILLIONS (Season 4, Episode 04, "Overton Window"). - Photo: Jeff Neumann/SHOWTIME - Photo ID: BILLIONS_404_1451.R.jpg
CREDIT: Jeff Neumann

Billions” has been renewed for a fifth season at Showtime.

The news comes as the hit drama series is still in the midst of its fourth season, with the fourth season finale set to air on June 9. The series was created by Brian Koppelman and David Levien, who serve as co-showrunners and executive producers. Andrew Ross Sorkin also created the series. It stars Damian Lewis, Paul Giamatti, Maggie Siff, Asia Kate Dillon, Toby Leonard Moore, David Costabile, Condola Rashad, Kelly AuCoin, Jeffrey DeMunn, and Malin Akerman. Season 4 has also featured guest stars such as Clancy Brown, John Malkovich, Samantha Mathis, Kevin Pollak, Jade Eshete, and Nina Arianda.

“’Billions’’ addictive examination of wealth and power is supremely entertaining, smart and surprising,” said Gary Levine, co-president of entertainment for Showtime. “We’re loving season four and can’t wait to buckle up for the wild ride that Brian and David and their brilliant cast have in store for us in season five.”

In Season 4, Bobby Axelrod (Lewis) and Chuck Rhoades (Giamatti), former enemies, and Wendy Rhoades (Siff), the chief counselor to each, have come together to form an uneasy but highly effective alliance, aimed at the eradication of all their rivals, including Grigor Andolov (Malkovich), Taylor Mason (Dillon), Bryan Connerty (Moore) and Waylon “Jock” Jeffcoat (Brown).

In its fourth season, “Billions” remains one of Showtime’s highest-rated and most-watched shows. According to Showtime, the series is averaging 4.2 million viewers per episode in multi-platform viewing.

