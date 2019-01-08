×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Bill Simmons’ Ringer Films, Alex Winter Team With HBO For ‘Showbiz Kids’ Doc

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All
Alex Winter
CREDIT: David Buchan/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Bill Simmons’ Ringer Films is partnering with HBO on “Showbiz Kids,” a documentary about children in the entertainment business.

The film will feature interviews and examinations of the lives and careers of the most famous former child actors in the world. It will be directed by Alex Winter, a former child actor himself. The film is executive produced by Bill Simmons, Winter and his Trouper Productions, as well as Glen Zipper of the Zippo Bros.

“I have been fascinated by this specific topic for an especially long time, so grabbing the chance to explore it with people as talented as Alex and Glen was one of the all-time no-brainers for me and everyone else at Ringer Films,” Simmons said. “There’s a high degree of difficulty for this one but I also think that’s what makes it so appealing.”

“This project is very close to my heart, born of my own experiences in show business, beginning as a child on Broadway,” Winter said. “Glen Zipper and I are thrilled to be collaborating with Bill Simmons and HBO. I’m a huge fan of Bill’s great work in the doc space and HBO is the perfect platform for an incisive pop culture saga.”

Ringer Films is a division of Simmons’ the Ringer, a digital media company geared toward sports, pop culture and tech commentary. “Showbiz Kids” is its first pop-culture focused documentary.

Winter starred in the “Bill & Ted” franchise alongside Keanu Reeves, and his previous directorial work includes the documentary “Deep Web” for Epix and “Downloaded” for VH1. Zipper produced the Academy Award winning documentary “Undefeated” and developed and currently serves as executive producer of Netflix’s “Dogs” documentary series. Winter, Zipper, and Ringer Films are represented by CAA.

 

Popular on Variety

  • Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice Young

    Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice to Young Women, Obsession With 'Vanderpump Rules' 

  • Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

    Hollywood Answers: Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

  • Stars Who Died in 2018, From

    Celebrities Who Died in 2018

  • Bird Box

    Sandra Bullock Moms Who See 'Bird Box' Will Think: 'That River Is My Journey as a Parent'

  • Adam McKay On How Christian Bale

    Adam McKay Explains How Christian Bale's Method Acting Helped Him Survive a Heart Attack

  • Aquaman Name That Fish

    Can 'Aquaman' Stars 'Name That Fish'?

  • Mary Poppins quiz

    How Well Do the 'Mary Poppins Returns' Stars Know the Original Movie?

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies of 2018

  • Patrick Wilson Is The Only Cast

    Patrick Wilson Is The Only Member of The 'Aquaman' Cast Who Knew Who Aquaman Was

  • Jason Momoa Performs Haka at 'Aquaman'

    Jason Momoa Performs Haka at the 'Aquaman' Premiere

More TV

  • Alex Winter

    Bill Simmons' Ringer Films, Alex Winter Team With HBO For 'Showbiz Kids' Doc

    Bill Simmons’ Ringer Films is partnering with HBO on “Showbiz Kids,” a documentary about children in the entertainment business. The film will feature interviews and examinations of the lives and careers of the most famous former child actors in the world. It will be directed by Alex Winter, a former child actor himself. The film [...]

  • Donald Trump Rally

    Why the Networks Broadcasting Trump's Speech Is a Mistake (Column)

    If the president says it, is it breaking news? The Big Four broadcast networks have come down hard on one side of the issue — all agreeing to air President Donald Trump’s prime-time address on immigration and the U.S. border with Mexico. The speech comes exactly three weeks before Trump’s State of the Union Address [...]

  • Fox Orders New Installment of Unscripted

    Fox Orders New Installment of Unscripted Series 'Paradise Hotel'

    In keeping with Fox’s renewed push into unscripted programming, the broadcaster has ordered a new version of the reality competition series “Paradise Hotel.” The original series first aired on Fox in 2003. International versions have since been produced in more than 18 countries. It follows a group of singles who check into an exclusive tropical resort. [...]

  • bret-baier-fox-news

    Fox News Signs Bret Baier to New Multi-Year Deal

    Bret Baier will continue to deliver his “Special Report” to Fox News Channel viewers for the forseeable future, after he and the 21st Century Fox-owned cable-news unit signed a new multi-year deal. Baier will continue as anchor and executive editor of his 6 p.m. program as well as chief political anchor of the network. He will [...]

  • Kavita Vazirani Innovate Summit

    Listen: NBCUniversal's Ambitious Plan to Reinvent Audience Measurement

    Over the two decades she worked at Comcast, Kavita Vazirani was responsible for ensuring the company got a return on investment for billions of dollars in marketing spend. But now that she’s in her second year in a new role as executive VP of insights and measurement at Comcast-owned NBC Universal, she brings the perspective [...]

  • S.J. Clarkson Marvel's The Defenders

    'Game of Thrones' Prequel Rounds Out Main Cast, SJ Clarkson to Direct

    The “Game of Thrones” prequel pilot at HBO is taking shape. Naomi Ackie, Denise Gough, Jamie Campbell Bower, Sheila Atim, Ivanno Jeremiah, Georgie Henley, Alex Sharp, and Toby Regbo have all joined the pilot in series regular roles. They join previously announced cast members Naomi Watts and Josh Whitehouse. As with all things “Game of [...]

  • At&t TimeWarner Merger Batman At&t Logo

    Turner to Tap AT&T Viewer Data to Sell Commercials

    AT&T’s Turner TV unit is adding set-top box data from sister unit Xandr, AT&T’s advertising and analytics division, to create new services it can burnish as TV’s “upfront” market grows closer. Turner has for several years now offered products that allow potential customers to use data to refine their ad buys, honing in on specific [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad