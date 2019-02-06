Bill Owens Named Executive Producer at ’60 Minutes,’ Starting New Era

Bill Owens was named just the third executive producer in the history of the venerable “60 Minutes,” capping off a period of uncertainty at the long-running newsmagazine and kicking off a new era at CBS News.

Owens has been serving as the leader of the program during an interim period, and his ascension to the top role comes as CBS News is about to get a new president, Susan Zirinsky. Owens has been the executive editor of the program, and CBS executives have been impressed with his handling of the show in the 2018-2019 season. Under Owens’ aegis, “60 Minutes” has placed an emphasis not only on deeply reported pieces but also on nabbing interviews with news-makers and politicians in the midst of breaking events.

Tanya Simon, a senior producer at “60 Minutes,” is expected to take on a new, elevated role at the program, according to a person familiar with the matter.

He replaces Jeff Fager, the former executive producer of the show, who was ousted in September of last year after sending a threatening text to a CBS News reporter who was working on a story about allegations made against him about harassment and tolerating abusive behavior at the show. Fager has denied the claims.

