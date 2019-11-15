Bill Murray to Star in Peter Farrelly Comedy Series at Quibi

Bill Murray is the latest name to stop in for a quick bite at Quibi.

The veteran “Ghostbusters” and “Groundhog Day” star will play a recurring role opposite Dave Franco in “The Now,” a comedy series which hails from “Green Book” director Peter Farrelly.

“The Now” centers on Ed Poole (Franco), who is about to take his own life when he finds out from his mother that his brother just died by suicide and his dad also did in the past. Ed quickly realizes the only thing that will make his life worth living is to “forget the past, screw the future and just live in the now.”

Sources say Murray has already wrapped up shooting his part, while production on the series is still underway.

Others set to join Franco and Murray in the short-form show include O’Shea Jackson Jr., Daryl Hannah, Jimmy Tatro, Alyssa Milano, Rob Yang and Lex Scott Davis.

“The Now” hails from Steve Golin’s Anonymous Content, which already produces another series about suicide in Netflix’s “13 Reasons Why.” Farrelly is directing the series alongside his brother Bobby Farrelly, and writing alongside Pete Jones and “The Ranch” scribe Steve Leff. Golin and Jeff Okin are executive producing for Anonymous.

The series is one of dozens of series in the works at the short-form content platform, which is slated to launch in April 2020.

Led by former DreamWorks Animation chief Katzenberg and CEO Meg Whitman, Quibi is attracting A-list talent across the board, and has announced a slew of projects including Steven Spielberg’s “After Dark,” a horror series users will be able to watch only between sundown and sunrise local time.

Other partners include Guillermo del Toro, Antoine Fuqua, Sam Raimi, Jason Blum, Steven Soderbergh, Catherine Hardwick, Anna Kendrick, Doug Liman, Laurence Fishburne and Stephen Curry’s Unanimous Media. Quibi also has ordered shows featuring Tyra Banks, Chrissy Teigen, Don Cheadle and Idris Elba as well as a remake of MTV’s “Punk’d.”