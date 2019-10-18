×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Bill Macy, ‘Maude’ Star, Dies at 97

By

Staff Writer

Mackenzie's Most Recent Stories

View All
Bill Macy dead

Bill Macy, who played Bea Arthur’s husband Walter Findlay on the “All in the Family” spinoff sitcom “Maude,” died on Thursday. He was 97.

“My buddy Bill Macy passed away at 7:13pm tonight. He was a spitfire right up to the end,” producer and manager Matt Beckoff wrote on Facebook. “My condolences to his beautiful wife Samantha Harper Macy.”

Macy was born in Revere, Mass., and grew up in Brooklyn, New York. He was a taxi driver for a decade before scoring a Broadway role as an understudy to Walter Matthau in “Once More, With Feeling.” Sitcom creator Norman Lear saw his talent on Broadway and brought him to Hollywood, where he first earned a small part as a police officer in “All in the Family” and then landed the role of Findlay on “Maude.”

Macy has also appeared in “My Favorite Year,” which was executive produced by Mel Brooks. He made other television appearances in “Seinfeld,” “St. Elsewhere,” “The Facts of Life,” “NYPD Blue” and “My Name is Earl.” His film credits also include “Serial,” “Movers & Shakers,” “Analyze This” and “Surviving Christmas.”

The actor is survived by his wife, actress Samantha Harper Macy.

More to come. 

More TV

  • Credit: Netflix / Black Mirror

    All3Media Drops Out of the Bidding for Endemol Shine (EXCLUSIVE)

    All3Media has dropped out of the running to buy rival production and distribution giant Endemol Shine, Variety has learned. All3Media, jointly owned by Discovery and Liberty Global, had lately been running the numbers to see if the acquisition made sense. Liberty is building up a huge war chest, having gained approval to offload a raft [...]

  • Issa Rae Launches Raedio Label With

    Issa Rae Launches Raedio Label With Atlantic; Watch First Release, TeaMarrr’s ‘Kinda Love’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    Raedio, the new label co-founded by Emmy-nominated actress-producer-writer Issa Rae, and Atlantic Records have announced a new partnership, which kicks off with today’s release of the new single, “Kinda Love,” by singer-rapper TeaMarrr. The companion visual, directed by child (Ari Lennox, Lucky Daye), features cameos from Rae and comedian Jessie Woo — watch it below. [...]

  • Chris-Hayes-live-audience-MSNBC

    Live, From New York... It's MSNBC Anchor Chris Hayes?

    The comedian wanted people to laugh. But not all the time. Sometimes, not at all. Ryan Reiss typically spends his evenings warming up studio audiences for Seth Meyers’ “Late Night” show. Big guffaws are in demand. On recent Friday evenings, however, Reiss has held forth in a different studio at NBC’s 30 Rockefeller Plaza headquarters, [...]

  • Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist

    Mipcom 2019: The Buzzy Deals That Went Down in Cannes

    The international TV business convened in Cannes this week for Mipcom, the biggest television market of the year and a firm date on the calendar for distributors and acquisitions execs. Although no one title emerged as this year’s standout, there were deals aplenty on the ground. Here are some of the most eye-catching: – Pathé [...]

  • Mipcom Wrap: The Shows, News, Trends

    Mipcom Wrap: News, Trends and Talking Points in Cannes

    Mipcom remains the biggest international TV get-together of the year, and that makes Cannes in October the place where the industry takes stock. How programming is made, bought and sold is changing, as is the array of platforms that carry content. Here are takeaways from Mipcom 2019. Good Buzz – but No Title Dominates No [...]

  • Amazon Orders ‘All or Nothing: Tottenham

    Amazon Orders ‘All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur’ Soccer Doc Series

    Amazon has greenlit a new “All or Nothing” sports documentary series, this time following London-based soccer team Tottenham Hotspur. “All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur” will follow a year in the life of the team, charting the ongoing 2019-20 season. The squad made it to the final of the European Champions League last year, losing to [...]

  • Steve Kornacki

    Steve Kornacki, Chris Matthews Stand at Center of New NBC News Podcasts

    After vowing to press ahead more directly into the world of podcasts, NBC News is readying the launch of three additional audio shows centered around politics. “Article II: Inside Impeachment” will help listeners understand the impeachment process. The program, new episodes of which are slated to debut Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays as people head for [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad