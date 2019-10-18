Bill Macy, ‘Maude’ Star, Dies at 97

Bill Macy, who played Bea Arthur’s husband Walter Findlay on the “All in the Family” spinoff sitcom “Maude,” died on Thursday. He was 97.

“My buddy Bill Macy passed away at 7:13pm tonight. He was a spitfire right up to the end,” producer and manager Matt Beckoff wrote on Facebook. “My condolences to his beautiful wife Samantha Harper Macy.”

Macy was born in Revere, Mass., and grew up in Brooklyn, New York. He was a taxi driver for a decade before scoring a Broadway role as an understudy to Walter Matthau in “Once More, With Feeling.” Sitcom creator Norman Lear saw his talent on Broadway and brought him to Hollywood, where he first earned a small part as a police officer in “All in the Family” and then landed the role of Findlay on “Maude.”

Macy has also appeared in “My Favorite Year,” which was executive produced by Mel Brooks. He made other television appearances in “Seinfeld,” “St. Elsewhere,” “The Facts of Life,” “NYPD Blue” and “My Name is Earl.” His film credits also include “Serial,” “Movers & Shakers,” “Analyze This” and “Surviving Christmas.”

The actor is survived by his wife, actress Samantha Harper Macy.

