Bill Hemmer Will Inherit Shepard Smith Slot at Fox News

CREDIT: Larry Baglio/bagliophoto.com

Bill Hemmer has been the faithful morning co-anchor at Fox News Channel, boosting the profiles of time-slot partners like Megyn Kelly, Martha MacCallum and Shannon Bream. Now he’s set to step into his own solo spotlight.

Hemmer will take over the 3 p.m. timeslot previously anchored by Shepard Smith, the last stage of a much-scrutinized transition at the Fox Corp. cable-news outlet. The move was previously reported by Mediaite.

 

More to come….

 

 

  • Bill Hemmer Will Inherit Shepard Smith

