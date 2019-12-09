Bill Hemmer Will Inherit Shepard Smith Slot at Fox News

Bill Hemmer has been the faithful morning co-anchor at Fox News Channel, boosting the profiles of time-slot partners like Megyn Kelly, Martha MacCallum and Shannon Bream. Now he’s set to step into his own solo spotlight.

Hemmer will take over the 3 p.m. timeslot previously anchored by Shepard Smith, the last stage of a much-scrutinized transition at the Fox Corp. cable-news outlet. The move was previously reported by Mediaite.

More to come….