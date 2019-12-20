×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

CNBC Veteran Bill Griffeth Will Step Back From Anchor Desk

By
Brian Steinberg

Senior TV Editor

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of CNBC

Bill Griffeth, one of TV’s most durable business-news journalists, will step back from his duties at CNBC, where he has worked for 28 years.

During a segment Friday at the NBCUniversal-owned cable-news outlet, Griffeth announced he will relinquish daily anchoring duties and instead serve as an anchor at large. He had spent many years as an anchor on such CNBC perennials as “Power Lunch” and “Closing Bell,” and had recently been co-anchoring CNBC’s production of “Nightly Business Report” for PBS.

A recent decision by CNBC to halt production on that show prompted Griffeth to take stock, he said Friday in a memo to CNBC staffers. “My current deal is up this month, and after more soul searching I had resolved to stay two more years because of “Nightly Business Report,” which has been a privilege to be a part of. And then that would be it. Promise. But the decision to cease production of NBR has made my decision for me,” he said, adding that he would appear when editorial decisions dictate. “Sincere thanks to [CNBC President] Mark Hoffman for yet another creative solution that allows me to remain tethered to an organization that has meant so much to me for so long. So no need for farewells or celebrations. You’re all still going to have to put up with me.”

Griffeth and another CNBC anchor, Sue Herera, are among the last people at the network to have worked for Financial News Network, an independent business-news cable network that was founded in 1981 and purchased by NBC a decade later.

Griffeth was on the production team that helped launch that network and gained notice for his coverage of the 1987 “Black Monday” stock market crash.

“I’m excited about the possibilities and I’m scared about the unknown,” Griffeth said in the memo. “It’s good to feel all of that again.”

 

More TV

  • CNBC Veteran Bill Griffeth Will Step

    CNBC Veteran Bill Griffeth Will Step Back From Anchor Desk

    Bill Griffeth, one of TV’s most durable business-news journalists, will step back from his duties at CNBC, where he has worked for 28 years. During a segment Friday at the NBCUniversal-owned cable-news outlet, Griffeth announced he will relinquish daily anchoring duties and instead serve as an anchor at large. He had spent many years as [...]

  • Democratic presidential candidates from left, Sen.

    Sixth Democratic Debate Draws 6 Million Viewers, Lowest Figure in Current Cycle

    Last night’s Democratic debate, which inevitably dealt with the recent impeachment of President Donald Trump, drew just over 6 million total viewers for PBS and Politico, according to Nielsen figures. Topics such as the economy, climate change, racism, Afghanistan, and taxing the wealthy were also on the agenda. That total, which counts the PBS broadcast [...]

  • THE MASKED SINGER: The Fox in

    Fox Launching Fox Nation, Other Streaming Apps on Samsung Smart TVs

    Fox Corporation is bringing its trio of streaming services — Fox Now, Fox Sports and Fox News Channel’s Fox Nation subscription package — to Samsung Electronics’ smart TVs. The company’s Fox Now and Fox Sports apps are live as of Friday on 2017-2019 Samsung Smart TV models, and Fox Nation will launch next week on [...]

  • Best Actors 2010 - 2019 Performances

    The Best TV Performances of the Decade

    The decade didn’t lack for powerful and memorable performances across all forms and genres of television. Indeed, the challenge of pulling together a list of turns worth remembering was featuring only one cast member per show — otherwise, this could simply have been a list of “Orange Is the New Black” performers — and eventually [...]

  • Best Episodes TV Shows

    TV's Top 25 Episodes of the Decade

    Before this decade, the idea of a network dropping an entire season on one day was not a serious one. Episodes aired week to week, occasionally back to back, and so it went — until streaming services made clear that they were willing to tread a different path. Suddenly, it seemed, TV’s release calendar featured [...]

  • WW_101_22.05.2019_239.ARW

    'The Witcher' Boss on Setting the Show Apart From 'Game of Thrones'

    SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not yet watched “The Witcher,” streaming now on Netflix. A dragon, a zombie-like creature and a banished princess walk into a tavern. Tell me if you’ve heard this one before? All three are part of a big swing fantasy series that represents one of the most sizable TV [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad