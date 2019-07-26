‘Big Mouth’ Renewed for Three More Seasons at Netflix

Netflix has picked up animated comedy “Big Mouth” for Seasons 4, 5, and 6, Variety has confirmed.

The renewal is part of a new multi-year deal the streamer has signed with newly-formed animation company Brutus Pink. The company is comprised of Nick Kroll, Andrew Goldberg, Mark Levin and Jennifer Flackett, the team behind the series. Under the deal, Brutus Pink will produce animated series and films for Netflix.

“Netflix has given us the best creative experience imaginable, and we’ve been able to build an amazing community of talented writers, actors, producers and artists,” said Kroll, Goldberg, Levin, and Flackett in a joint statement. “We’re thrilled to be continuing with everyone for years to come.”

“Big Mouth” is inspired by Kroll and Goldberg’s childhood. It follows a group of friends and their hormone monsters as they navigate adolescence, human sexuality, and coming of age. Season 3 is set to debut on Netflix this fall.

“’Big Mouth’ brilliantly captures the most awkward phase in a person’s life, puberty, in a hilarious yet heartwarming way,” said Mike Moon, head of adult animation for Netflix. “We couldn’t be more excited to continue our relationship with Brutus Pink and bring more stories, more humor, and more hormones to Netflix members around the world.”

News of the massive renewal for the series comes just days after Netflix announced that it had canceled fellow adult animated comedy “Tuca & Bertie” after just one season. Other adult animated series currently on Netflix include “BoJack Horseman,” “F Is for Family,” “Disenchantment,” and “Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series.”