‘Big Mouth’ Creators Set New Animated Series ‘Human Resources’ at Netflix

The team behind “Big Mouth” is doing another animated show for Netflix.

Nick Kroll, Andrew Goldberg, Mark Levin, Jennifer Flackett and Kelly Galuska are now working on the show “Human Resources” for the streamer, which is described as a workplace comedy set in the world of the monsters from “Big Mouth.” All five will serve as creators and executive producers on the new series. The announcement was made Thursday at New York Comic-Con.

The series falls under the overall deal that Kroll, Goldberg, Levin and Flackett recently signed with Netflix through their newly formed company, Brutus Pink. Under the deal, Brutus Pink will create a variety of animated projects for Netflix, including both film and television.

The overall deal was announced back in July as part of a massive three-season renewal for “Big Mouth” that will keep the popular series on the air through its sixth season. “Big Mouth” is inspired by Kroll and Goldberg’s childhood. It follows a group of friends and their hormone monsters as they navigate adolescence, human sexuality and coming of age. Season 3 is set to debut on Netflix this Friday. Netflix also released a Valentine’s Day special for the series back in February of this year.