×

‘Big Mouth’ Creators Set New Animated Series ‘Human Resources’ at Netflix

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Big Mouth Season 3
CREDIT: Netflix

The team behind “Big Mouth” is doing another animated show for Netflix.

Nick Kroll, Andrew Goldberg, Mark Levin, Jennifer Flackett and Kelly Galuska are now working on the show “Human Resources” for the streamer, which is described as a workplace comedy set in the world of the monsters from “Big Mouth.” All five will serve as creators and executive producers on the new series. The announcement was made Thursday at New York Comic-Con.

The series falls under the overall deal that Kroll, Goldberg, Levin and Flackett recently signed with Netflix through their newly formed company, Brutus Pink. Under the deal, Brutus Pink will create a variety of animated projects for Netflix, including both film and television.

The overall deal was announced back in July as part of a massive three-season renewal for “Big Mouth” that will keep the popular series on the air through its sixth season. “Big Mouth” is inspired by Kroll and Goldberg’s childhood. It follows a group of friends and their hormone monsters as they navigate adolescence, human sexuality and coming of age. Season 3 is set to debut on Netflix this Friday. Netflix also released a Valentine’s Day special for the series back in February of this year.

More TV

  • ABC Issues Put Pilot Order for

    ABC Issues Put Pilot Order for Lee Daniels-Produced Comedy 'Cupcake Men'

    Lee Daniels is getting into business with ABC. The Disney-owned network has issued a put pilot commitment for “Cupcake Men,” a comedy series executive produced by the “Empire” creator and hailing from his Lee Daniels Entertainment banner, as well as SMAC Productions, 20th Century Fox Television and ABC Studios. The project is inspired by the [...]

  • Dolph Lundgren Sylvester Stallone

    Dolph Lundgren, Sylvester Stallone Action Drama Lands at CBS With Put Pilot Order

    CBS has given a put pilot order to the one-hour drama with Dolph Lundgren attached to star and Sylvester Stallone attached to direct. Titled “The International,” Lundgren would star as Anders Soto, described as a one-man covert black-ops team working for the U.N., who is called in to find asymmetrical solutions to the world’s most [...]

  • AEW Dynamite Chris Jericho

    AEW's 'Dynamite' Tops WWE's NXT in First Head-to-Head Ratings Matchup

    The series premiere of All Elite Wrestling’s (AEW) “Dynamite” on TNT came out on top against WWE’s NXT on USA Network in the Wednesday night Nielsen Live+Same Day ratings. “Dynamite” averaged a 0.68 rating in adults 18-49 and 1.4 million viewers over two hours, compared to a 0.32 rating and 891,000 viewers for NXT. This [...]

  • Jason Winer attends the NBC Presentation

    'Modern Family' Director Jason Winer Sets New Show at NBC (EXCLUSIVE)

    NBC is in tune with “Perfect Harmony” executive producer Jason Winer, developing another show from Winer’s 20th Century Fox TV-based Small Dog Picture Company. The Peacock network has bought the script “Forever Family,” a comedy from writers Austen Earl and Joel Church-Cooper. Winer will serve as a non-writing executive producer on “Forever Family,” which centers [...]

  • Steve MacDonald

    Fox Vet Steve MacDonald to Head A+E Global Content Licensing & International (EXCLUSIVE)

    A+E Networks has named Fox veteran Steve MacDonald president of its global content licensing and international division, Variety has learned. There, he will oversee the company’s multi-platform and library content licensing initiatives and international activities. “MacDonald is a highly accomplished sales executive who has been a major force behind many of the most innovative and [...]

  • Keeley Hawes Neil Patrick Harris Olly

    Keeley Hawes, Neil Patrick Harris, Olly Alexander Cast in AIDS-Era Series 'Boys'

    Olly Alexander, Keeley Hawes and Neil Patrick Harris are set to star in “Boys,” a new series from “Queer as Folk” creator Russell T. Davies that charts the lives of a group of young gay men who find themselves caught up in the blooming AIDS epidemic of the 1980s. The five-part series starts filming next [...]

  • Jasmine Cephas Jones Blindspotting Starz

    'Blindspotting' Series in Development at Starz, Jasmine Cephas Jones Cast (EXCLUSIVE)

    Starz is developing a series spinoff of the Lionsgate film “Blindspotting,” Variety has learned exclusively. In addition, Jasmine Cephas Jones has been cast in the lead role, reprising the role of Ashley from the film. The series centers on Ashley, who was nipping at the heels of a middle class life in Oakland until Miles, her [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad