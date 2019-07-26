‘Big Little Lies’ Author Already Has a Spinoff in Mind

A third season of “Big Little Lies” seems unlikely, but some inventive viewers might be wondering whether a spinoff could be an option.

It wouldn’t be completely out of character with the series — the A-list drama, which was adapted from Liane Moriarty’s novel of the same name, began as a limited series and was never intended to receive a second season. After the first set of episodes were a hit and won several Emmys, however, Moriarty agreed to write new stories that would specifically serve as the source material for Season 2.

Now, though, the “Big Little Lies” author says she’s “done” with further stories for the Monterey Five. But that doesn’t mean she’s ruled out other possibilities.

Speaking to Variety earlier this summer at the Season 2 premiere in New York City, Moriarty revealed, “The only thing I had sometimes thought, even before any of this had happened, was maybe jumping ahead to when the children are in high school — years ahead. So, that’s a possibility, but not for years to come. I feel like I would need a break, too, before I did that.”

A TV spinoff is might not see the light of day for a while, however, because Moriarty says her idea would be, at least initially, for a novel.

“That would be for me, for a book,” she explained, “Which maybe wouldn’t even have the same characters. Maybe I’m in the same town. But I don’t know. It’s just thoughts.”

While the high school kids spinoff appears far off (at best), Moriarty is plenty busy, in the meantime. Nicole Kidman nabbed the television rights to her novel “Nine Perfect Strangers,” which landed a straight-to-series order at Hulu. The show, which is expected to premiere in 2020, will serve as a “Big Little Lies” reunion, of sorts, with Kidman starring and executive producing alongside Bruna Papandrea and David E. Kelley.

As for the novella that inspired the second HBO season, Moriarty isn’t planning on publishing that material because, she says, the stories were written expressly for the show, so the content wouldn’t make sense as a novel. “I wrote it to follow on from the series, so I wrote it with an American accent,” she quipped. “The book is set in Australia. I changed some of the backstories of the characters from the book to suit the series…it would feel clunky. It wouldn’t work.”

In other words, don’t hold your breath for a “Big Little Lies” book series just yet. And don’t get your hopes up for more “Big Little Lies” on HBO, either.

Earlier this week at the Television Critics Association press tour, HBO president Casey Bloys teased, “Never say never,” but he confirmed that there are no plans on Season 3, at this point. “To me, there’s no obvious place to go, no obvious story,” Bloys said. “I would certainly be open to it because I love working with all of them.”