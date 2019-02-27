×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Everything You Need to Know About ‘Big Little Lies’ Season Two

By

Jordan's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: HBO

With eight Emmys and four Golden Globes under its belt, HBO’s hit drama “Big Little Lies” returns for a second season this summer. For new viewers and returning fans, here is everything you need to know ahead of the season’s premiere.

When Is the Premiere?

HBO says the limited series will return in June, but the exact date has not been announced.

Returning Cast

Most of the Monterey, Calif., moms and their families are set to return for the sophomore season. Lead actresses Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman and Shailene Woodley will all be back, along with supporting cast members Laura Dern, Zoë Kravitz, Adam Scott and James Tupper. Even though his character died at the end of season one, Alexander Skarsgård, who won an Emmy and Golden Globe for his role, could make a return appearance — presumably in a flashback?

Season two will also bring back Iain Armitage, Gordon Klein, Kathryn Newton, Robin Weigert, Merrin Dungey and Sarah Sokolovic.

Creator David E. Kelley once again wrote each episode, and Witherspoon and Kidman return as executive producers.

New Faces

The biggest announcement in the off-season was that Meryl Streep will join season two as Mary Louise Wright, the mother of Perry Wright (Skarsgård). She will be searching for answers following her son’s death and looking after her grandchildren. Back in November, Skarsgård spoke to Variety about Streep coming to the set for the first time.

Related

“I tried to guide her,” he joked. “She was very nervous, I held her hand and said, ‘You’re amongst friends, everyone is very nice here.’ It’s always tough to be new on a job. But I felt I mentored Meryl through that experience and she did a really good job. I’m proud of her. I’m not going to take all the credit for her performance in ‘Big Little Lies’ this season but…a little bit.”

The sophomore season will introduce Crystal Fox and Martin Donovan as Bonnie’s (Zoë Kravitz) parents, and Mo McRae will join as a second-grade teacher. Douglas Smith, Poorna Jagannathan and Denis O’Hare will also appear in the new season.

Andrea Arnold will take over for Jean-Marc Vallée as director. Previously, she helmed “American Honey,” “Fish Tank” and several episodes of “Transparent.”

A Brand New Mystery

Originally billed as a miniseries, the first season was based on the best-selling book of the same name by Liane Moriarty. There were originally no plans for a follow-up, but HBO renewed the series, and Moriarty wrote a novella as a template for the script. Witherspoon and Kelley spoke about the new season at the Television Critics Association press tour in February.

“It helped that the characters were alive in [Moriarty’s] mind,” Witherspoon said.

Kelley added, “We really didn’t close the chapter. It ended on a very open note of what’s going to happen next.”

The sophomore season will explore the aftermath of Perry’s death and how the lies from the first season will affect the families and their friendships. Kelley also said the new season will pick up after the first season’s intense finale and “tonally it’s still a mix of comedy and drama.”

What’s Next

No announcements for a potential third season have been announced yet, but Kidman is attached to a new project based on Moriarty’s recent book “Nine Perfect Strangers.” Her production company Blossom Films shares the TV/film rights with Witherspoon and Bruna Papandrea’s Made Up Stories company. Kidman is slated to star in the adaptation about a group of people restarting their lives at a remote health resort.

Popular on Variety

  • Oscars 2019: Best Fashion From the

    Best Fashion From the 2019 Oscars

  • Awkwafina Oscars 2019

    Awkwafina on How She Would Fix the Oscars and the 'Crazy Rich Asians' Snub

  • Melissa McCarthy Oscars

    Melissa McCarthy on Oscar Season Debacles: 'Someone Has to Poke Fun at It'

  • Disney CEO Bob Iger On The

    Bob Iger on Hostless Oscars: 'It's Been a Rollercoaster'

  • Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub

    Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub: 'I'm One of Those Losers!'

  • 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

    The 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

  • Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks

    Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks of All Time

  • Last Time I Cried at the

    Last Time I Cried at the Movies

  • Roma Cinematography

    How Alfonso Cuarón Filmed that 'Roma' Beach Scene in One Shot

  • Rebel Wilson'Isn't it Romantic' Film Premiere,

    Rebel Wilson on 'Isn't It Romantic' Controversy: 'It Was Purely to Lift My Fellow Plus-Size Women Up'

More TV

  • 'Big Little Lies' Season Two: When

    Everything You Need to Know About 'Big Little Lies' Season Two

    With eight Emmys and four Golden Globes under its belt, HBO’s hit drama “Big Little Lies” returns for a second season this summer. For new viewers and returning fans, here is everything you need to know ahead of the season’s premiere. When Is the Premiere? HBO says the limited series will return in June, but [...]

  • CW's 'Katy Keene' Pilot Adds Camille

    CW's 'Katy Keene' Pilot Adds Camille Hyde, Lucien Laviscount

    Camille Hyde and Lucien Laviscount have joined the “Katy Keene” pilot at CW, Variety has learned. They will play siblings Alexandra and Alexander Cabot respectively. Alexandra is described as a powerful, savvy and chic New York socialite. She is a Senior Vice President at her father’s company. Both respected and feared, Alexandra is competitive with her [...]

  • at&t time warner merger

    WarnerMedia Insiders Brace for Turner Changes as AT&T Takeover Clears Last Legal Hurdle

    AT&T is considering major structural changes to the Turner division of WarnerMedia now that the last legal threat to the telco giant’s acquisition of Time Warner has been removed. On Tuesday, a federal appeals court rejected the Justice Department’s appeal of the decision last June that allowed AT&T to proceed with its $85.4 billion purchase [...]

  • Jackson Family CBS This Morning

    Michael Jackson's Family Reacts to 'Leaving Neverland' Claims: 'His Naiveté Was His Downfall'

    In their first television interview since the HBO documentary “Leaving Neverland” debuted at the Sundance Film Festival, Tito, Marlon, Jackie, and Taj Jackson are advocating for Michael Jackson’s innocence. As part of a two-part interview special, the Jackson family sat down with Gayle King on “CBS This Morning” to respond to claims that Jackson sexually [...]

  • Jane Leeves

    Hannah Simone Comedy Pilot at ABC Adds 'Frasier' Alum Jane Leeves

    Jane Leeves has been cast in Hannah Simone’s single-camera comedy pilot at ABC, Variety has learned. Simone will star in, write, and executive produce the project, which is inspired by Simone’s family. In the project, Hannah (Simone) and her Indian-American immigrant father Sid have always been close, but after she admits to herself that she’s in [...]

  • TV Roundup: Netflix Drops First Trailer

    TV Roundup: Amy Schumer Stand Up Special 'Growing' Drops First Trailer (Watch)

    In today’s TV Roundup, Netflix debuts the first trailer for Amy Schumer’s new comedy special, “Amy Schumer: Growing.”  FIRST LOOKS Netflix has released the first trailer for Amy Schumer’s new comedy special, “Amy Schumer: Growing,” in which she gives a Chicago audience her unique take on marriage, pregnancy, and personal growth. The special launches March [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad