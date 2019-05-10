×
‘Big Little Lies’ Season Two Trailer Shows The Damage of Lying to Meryl Streep

Big Little Lies Season 2
CREDIT: Youtube/HBO

The truth is still hard to find in season two of HBO’s “Big Little Lies.”

The new trailer for the Emmy-winning drama shows the consequences that the Monterey characters face after getting away with murder in the first season. Rumors have started spreading in the wealthy, gossipy town and fellow parents are wondering what really happened the night Perry Wright (Alexander Skarsgård) died.

Meryl Streep, in her much anticipated return to TV, plays Perry’s mother, Mary Louise, who’s trying to find out what happened to her son. She grills her daughter-in-law Celeste (Nicole Kidman) over the half-answers she gave regarding her abusive husband’s mysterious death.

“My son is dead and I want answers,” she says to Celeste. “You left some things out, didn’t you? You were planning to leave him. And you learned of his infidelity just 10 seconds before he died. You left that out, too.” Celeste is also seen going back to therapy to deal with Perry’s death and is asked if she sees herself as a monster.

In another scene, Madeline Mackenzie (Reese Witherspoon) tells Celeste that their cover-up of Perry’s death is eating away at them all. “I can see the damage it’s done and it’s eroding every single one of us,” she says. Bonnie Carlson (Zoë Kravitz), the one who pushed Perry to his death, contemplates going to a police department to confess her crimes. She tells Madeline that their lie is “going to get us, it’s going to get us all.”

The drama between parents at school continues as the families’ children begin second grade. Madeline makes enemies as she tells the principal to “shove it,” and Renata Klein (Laura Dern) lives up to her new nickname as the Medusa of Monterey as she tells him, “I will squish you like the bug that you are.”

Fans don’t have to wait much longer to see how the former miniseries will complicate its story. The second season premieres on HBO on June 9.

