×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Big Little Lies’ Cast on Season 2, Group Chats and Playing ‘Hysterically Funny but Tragic Women’

New castmember Meryl Streep joined Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, and Laura Dern to break down their return to Monterey.

By
Caroline Framke

TV Critic

Caroline's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: HBO

When asked to join a second season of “Big Little Lies,” Meryl Streep didn’t hesitate.

“[My agents] asked me, ‘don’t you want to read it?’ And I said no,” the actor laughed, sitting alongside her co-stars Wednesday at the Wing Soho in New York City. “The first season was the greatest thing on television.”

In a conversation moderated by “Vanity Fair” editor-in-chief Radhika Jones, Streep joined stars Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, and Laura Dern hours before their season 2 premiere to discuss their experiences with the celebrated HBO drama and why they were so determined to bring it back. (Co-stars Shailene Woodley and Zoe Kravitz were unable to attend, but Witherspoon enthused about Kravitz’s character getting to explore her relationship with her mother, played by Crystal Fox, while Streep gushed that “Shailene is just a miracle in this.”)

“You get to explore [the characters] and the consequences on a deeper level,” said Kidman of the decision to continue after the climactic finale, which coincided with the end of Liane Moriarty’s novel and was originally meant to end the series. “You see their lives unfold in a much deeper way.”

Related

Another big part of the decision to return was the huge reaction the show received. “The year at the Golden Globes when Oprah gave that incredible speech…and we were able to go up there and talk about this show was truly one of the greatest moments of my life and career,” Witherspoon said. Plus, as they all agreed, “Big Little Lies” represented a rare treat in their careers when they got to collaborate with many women rather than be the sole female voice on set; the fact that they even get along well enough to have an ongoing group chat is a bonus. (While they wouldn’t reveal the content of their conversations, Kidman at least allowed that she’s the most enthusiastic emoji user, while Witherspoon said that she “likes a gif.”)

Still, Dern admitted that the wide reach of “Big Little Lies” surprised her. “In my narrow-minded perception, and perhaps cellular perception that comes with some sexism, I thought, ‘well, women will watch the show.’ Which is not okay!” she exclaimed. “Because men loved the show! Frat boys love the show, teenagers loved the show. We all want authentic stories.”

In that respect, Streep continually emphasized her appreciation for Witherspoon and Kidman banding together to get “Big Little Lies” made in the first place. “I am of a generation that waited to be asked to dance,” Streep said, “but I’m so admiring of you for getting out in front of stuff, for being on the balls of your feet, for seeking out material.”

The cast also discussed the impact of how the series tackled domestic violence, a purposeful turn given that the Wing talk was presented in partnership The National Network to End Domestic Violence (NNEDV). After playing her character Celeste, who was abused by her husband (Alexander Skarsgaard), Kidman says she has become much more aware of the realities of domestic violence and was “suddenly able to hear the stories and be a voice for a lot of those stories.” Still, she didn’t want Celeste to get past her trauma too quickly in the second season. “I was adamant that she wasn’t a superhero,” Kidman said. “You’re going to see her navigating that path.”

Above all, everyone agreed, the best part about making a second season of “Big Little Lies” was the opportunity to dig deeper into the lives of (as Streep put it) “very complicated, flawed, hysterically funny but tragic women.” 

For all of our lives as little girls, we grew up reading all the books that had male protagonists…we spent all our lives living through [them],” Streep said (adding later that she never wanted to be “Wendy or Tink….I wanted to be Peter Pan!”).

The hardest thing is getting men to watch a story where they put themselves in the bodies of protagonists who are female,” Streep continued. “It’s almost an impenetrable act of imagination for any men. [But] ‘Big Little Lies’ crossed over. They could feel what you felt. That’s an amazing gift to humanity.”

Popular on Variety

  • Will Smith poses on the red

    Will Smith on the Challenges of Taking on Robin Williams' Genie for 'Aladdin'

  • Willem Dafoe on Making 'The Lighthouse'

    Willem Dafoe on Making 'The Lighthouse' With Robert Pattinson

  • Quentin Tarantino Reject ‘Once Upon a

    Quentin Tarantino Rejects Reporter's Question About Margot Robbie’s Role in ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’

  • 'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on

    'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on the 'Utterly Surreal' Feeling of Leaving HBO's Drama Behind

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should

    'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should Sit on the Iron Throne?

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

More TV

  • Jimmy Kimmel Upfronts ABC

    Advertisers Rush to Buy TV Spots As Upfront Sales Talks Heat Up (EXCLUSIVE)

    Fewer people are watching traditional primetime TV. Madison Avenue is rushing to spend money on the ones that still do. NBC, CBS, ABC, Fox and the CW have all started to sell advance advertising commitments as part of TV’s annual upfront market, according to six people familiar with the tone of negotiations. And while the [...]

  • Peter Naylor, Hulu

    Hulu Says 70% of Its 82 Million Viewers Are on Ad-Supported Plan

    Hulu sells an ad-free version of its streaming service, just like Netflix. But the majority of Hulu subscribers are on the $5.99-per-month ad-supported plan, which is half the price of the $11.99 no-commercials version. Hulu has previously disclosed subscriber numbers — announcing 28 million customer accounts earlier this month — but hasn’t broken those out [...]

  • Mark-Paul Gosselaar The Passage

    How 'Pose,' 'The Passage,' 'Single Parents' Redefine Fatherhood

    From sitcoms to family dramas, TV has always explored fatherhood. But many recent depictions, across genres, are challenging traditional ideas of the nuclear family and redefining what it means to be a dad. From Pray Tell (Billy Porter) on “Pose” to Brad Wolgast (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) on “The Passage,” biology is not the most important factor [...]

  • peabody awards

    Peabody Awards Establish East Coast Board of Directors

    The organization that administers the Peabody Awards has established an East Coast board of directors as it looks to raise its profile in the broader media landscape. The 18 board members include Katie Couric, Vice Media CEO Nancy Dubuc, PBS president-CEO Paula Kerger of PBS and MTV Documentary Films president Sheila Nevins. The board of [...]

  • Emmys 2019 Actor Race

    How Stylized Worlds Help Lead Actors Create Emmy-Worthy Performances

    The richer the world a character inhabits, the more material actors have to help inform those characters. From highly stylized shot design to specific time periods that beget unique costumes and hair/makeup design, production elements help craft captivating leading man performances across genres. “Homecoming’s” Stephan James, who portrayed a soldier back from war but enrolled [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad