‘Big Brother’ Renewed for Season 22 at CBS, Julie Chen Moonves Set to Return

Julie Chen hosts Big Brother. BIG BROTHER follows a group of people living together in a house outfitted with 94 HD cameras and 113 microphones, recording their every move 24 hours a day. The series airs Sundays and Wednesdays (8:00-9:00PM, ET/P/T) and Thursdays (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS 2018 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
CREDIT: CBS

CBS has renewed its long-running reality competition series “Big Brother” for a 22nd season.

In addition, Julie Chen Moonves has signed a new deal to return as the host of the series. The new season will air in summer 2020. “Big Brother” is produced by Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan for Fly on the Wall Entertainment in association with Endemol Shine North America.

Even this late in its run, “Big Brother” remains CBS’ top summer series in the ratings and one of the top summer shows on all of broadcast, airing Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays. The series follows a group of people living together in a house outfitted with dozens of cameras and microphones that record their every move 24 hours a day. Each week, someone will be voted out of the house, with the last remaining Houseguest receiving the grand prize of $500,000.

Chen Moonves was also previously a co-host of the CBS daytime series “The Talk,” but departed that show last year in the wake of multiple accusations of sexual harassment and assault against her husband, former CBS Corp. chairman and CEO Leslie Moonves. Chen did not directly address the allegations against her husband in announcing her departure, but she did offer a show of solidarity on “Big Brother” by introducing herself as Julie Chen Moonves for the first time rather than Julie Chen shortly after the allegations came to light.

