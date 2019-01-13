Anthony Scaramucci Heads to ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ House as CBS Reveals This Year’s Cast

Anthony Scaramucci better hope his stint in the “Big Brother” house is longer than his one in the White House. Donald Trump’s former director of communications, who held that job for all of 10 days in 2017, will now follow his ex-boss into the world of reality TV, as one of the contestants this month on CBS’ “Big Brother: Celebrity Edition.”

Scaramucci was among the latest roster of celebs announced by the Eye Network on Sunday, along with other players like noted houseguest Kato Kaelin, Olympian Ryan Lochte and former heartthrob Joey Lawrence.

Scaramucci’s “Celebrity Big Brother” stay comes a year after another former member of the Trump administration, Omarosa Manigualt, spent time inside the house and offered up plenty of White House dish. Ironically, earlier this year Scaramucci told reporters that he had turned down several reality show offers. He later reportedly shopped his own show around town, to little interest.

That doesn’t mean the Mooch has given up on cashing in on his 15 minutes of White House fame. Besides signing up for “Big Brother,” Scaramucci was seen on the Golden Globes party circuit last week.

“Big Brother” isn’t just a vanity play for these participants, however: Scaramucci and the other houseguests will be competing to win $250,000. And that’s not for charity.

The majority of the show’s new cast are no stranger to reality shows — even accomplished names like Lochte have starred on their own shows in the past. Many of the contestants have even listed “TV personality” as their occupation. And then there’s Dina Lohan, who still gives “momager” as her job.

Other successful reality stars in the house include Tamar Braxton (“Braxton Family Values”) and Kandi Burruss (“Real Housewives of Atlanta”).

Other players include actor/host Jonathan Bennett (“Veronica Mars,” “Cake Wars”), comedian Tom Green (“Freddy Got Fingered”), Olympian Lolo Jones, actor/singer Joey Lawrence (“Gimme a Break,” “Blossom”), WWE wrestler Natalie Eva Marie, and former NFL player Ricky Williams.

There’s also quite a few former “Dancing with the Stars” contestants in the mix, including Bennett (Season 19), Braxton (Season 21), Jones (Season 19), Lawrence (Season 3), and Lochte (Season 23). Green was on “Celebrity Apprentice” with Scaramucci’s former boss Trump, while Williams was on “The New Celebrity Apprentice,” but with host Arnold Schwarzenegger (not Trump).

Julie Chen Moonves is back to host “Big Brother: Celebrity Edition,” which launches on Monday, Jan. 21 at 8 p.m., followed by another episode on Tuesday, Jan. 22 at 8 p.m. on CBS. Here’s a look at this year’s housemates, along with their stated occupations:

Jonathan Bennett (37)

Hometown: Rossford, Ohio

Current City: Newport Beach, Calif.

Occupation: Actor/host

Tamar Braxton (41)

Hometown: Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia

Current City: Los Angeles

Occupation: Singer/TV personality

Kandi Burruss (42)

Hometown: Atlanta, Ga.

Current City: Atlanta, Ga.

Occupation: Singer/TV personality

Tom Green (47)

Hometown: Ottawa, Canada

Current City: Los Angeles

Occupation: Comedian

Lolo Jones (36)

Hometown: Des Moines, Iowa

Current City: Baton Rouge, La.

Occupation: Olympic track and bobsled star

Kato Kaelin (59)

Hometown: Milwaukee, Wisc.

Current City: Los Angeles

Occupation: Actor/host

Joey Lawrence (42)

Hometown: Philadelphia, Pa.

Current City: Los Angeles

Occupation: Actor/producer

Ryan Lochte (34)

Hometown: Daytona Beach, Fla.

Current City: Gainesville, Fla.

Occupation: 12-time Olympic medalist in swimming

Dina Lohan (56)

Hometown: Long Island, N.Y.

Current City: Long Island, N.Y.

Occupation: Momager

Natalie Eva Marie (34)

Hometown: Concord, Calif.

Current City: North Tustin, Calif.

Occupation: Former WWE wrestler/actress

Anthony Scaramucci (55)

Hometown: Port Washington, N.Y.

Current City: Manhasset, N.Y.

Occupation: Former White House director of communications/financier

Ricky Williams (41)

Hometown: San Diego, Calif.

Current City: Venice Beach, Calif.

Occupation: Former NFL superstar