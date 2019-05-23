×
'Big Bang Theory,' 'Manifest' Among Top Live+7 Gainers of 2018-2019 Season

Big Bang Theory
With 2018-2019 broadcast season wrapping up, certain shows stand head and shoulders above their competition in the Nielsen Live+7 rankings.

Live+7 data is currently available only through May 5, but the top dogs will likely see little change once the final numbers are in for the traditional September-May season. The top gainer in adults 18-49 was NBC’s “This Is Us” with an average lift of 2.7 ratings points. The number two spot was a tie between CBS’ “Big Bang Theory” and NBC’s “Manifest,” with both of those shows adding 2.6 ratings points on average. These numbers do not include “Big Bang Theory’s” series finale, however, which pulled in a 3.1 rating and 18 million viewers in Live+Same Day alone on May 16.

In addition to “Manifest,” other freshman shows to make it to the top of the Live+7 list include NBC’s “New Amsterdam” (average lift of 1.9), ABC’s “A Million Little Things” (average lift of 1.8) and Fox’s “The Masked Singer” (average lift of 1.7).

Turning to total viewers, “Manifest” was the biggest gainer overall, on average adding 10.2 million viewers per episode. ABC’s “The Good Doctor” was second with an average viewer lift of 9.3 million. “New Amsterdam” (7.9 million viewer lift) and “A Million Little Things” (6.2 million viewer lift) were also among the top gainers in this measure, as was ABC’s “The Rookie” (6 million viewer lift).

Read the top 25 shows of the season in both measures below. Shows are ranked by gains in Live+7.

Adults 18-49

SERIES NETWORK L+SD Adults 18-49 L+7 Adults 18-49 +7 Actual Gain +7 Percent Gain
THIS IS US NBC 3.1 5.8 +2.7 +87%
THE BIG BANG THEORY CBS 3.8 6.4 +2.6 +68%
MANIFEST NBC 2.1 4.7 +2.6 +124%
THE GOOD DOCTOR ABC 1.7 3.9 +2.2 +129%
GREY’S ANATOMY ABC 2.5 4.6 +2.1 +84%
911 FOX 2.2 4.2 +2.0 +91%
NEW AMSTERDAM NBC 1.7 3.6 +1.9 +112%
MODERN FAMILY ABC 2.1 3.9 +1.8 +86%
A MILLION LITTLE THINGS ABC 1.6 3.4 +1.8 +113%
THE MASKED SINGER FOX 3.7 5.4 +1.7 +46%
CRIMINAL MINDS CBS 1.4 3.1 +1.7 +121%
CHICAGO PD NBC 1.8 3.5 +1.7 +94%
LAW AND ORDER:SVU NBC 1.4 3.0 +1.6 +114%
YOUNG SHELDON CBS 3.0 4.6 +1.6 +53%
HOW TO GET AWAY WITH MURDER ABC 1.2 2.7 +1.5 +125%
CHICAGO FIRE NBC 2.0 3.5 +1.5 +75%
THE GOOD PLACE NBC 1.6 3.1 +1.5 +94%
THE CONNERS ABC 2.9 4.2 +1.3 +45%
CHICAGO MED NBC 2.0 3.2 +1.2 +60%
S.W.A.T. CBS 1.3 2.5 +1.2 +92%
WILL & GRACE NBC 1.3 2.5 +1.2 +92%
BIG BROTHER-WED CBS 3.4 4.5 +1.1 +32%
NCIS CBS 1.9 3.0 +1.1 +58%
STATION 19 ABC 1.6 2.7 +1.1 +69%
THE ROOKIE ABC 1.1 2.2 +1.1 +100%

Total Viewers

SERIES NETWORK L+SD Total Viewers (in millions) L+7 Total Viewers (in millions) +7 Actual Gain +7 Percent Gain
MANIFEST NBC 10915 21163 +10248 +94%
THE GOOD DOCTOR ABC 10464 19737 +9273 +89%
THIS IS US NBC 12785 21022 +8237 +64%
THE BIG BANG THEORY CBS 21839 29750 +7911 +36%
NEW AMSTERDAM NBC 9249 17103 +7854 +85%
911 FOX 9731 16898 +7167 +74%
BULL CBS 10110 17209 +7099 +70%
BLUE BLOODS CBS 13356 20250 +6894 +52%
CHICAGO PD NBC 11535 18227 +6692 +58%
CRIMINAL MINDS CBS 8556 15236 +6680 +78%
A MILLION LITTLE THINGS ABC 7308 13545 +6237 +85%
YOUNG SHELDON CBS 19324 25461 +6137 +32%
THE ROOKIE ABC 6109 12125 +6016 +98%
CHICAGO FIRE NBC 13216 19066 +5850 +44%
NCIS CBS 18497 24293 +5796 +31%
S.W.A.T. CBS 8855 14401 +5546 +63%
SEAL TEAM CBS 8539 14070 +5531 +65%
FBI CBS 13785 19189 +5404 +39%
GREY’S ANATOMY ABC 10697 16007 +5310 +50%
NCIS: NEW ORLEANS CBS 10875 16080 +5205 +48%
LAW AND ORDER:SVU NBC 6789 11934 +5145 +76%
THE MASKED SINGER FOX 11524 16603 +5079 +44%
CHICAGO MED NBC 13485 18517 +5032 +37%
MODERN FAMILY ABC 8001 12868 +4867 +61%
NCIS: LOS ANGELES CBS 12740 17352 +4612 +36%

