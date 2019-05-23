‘Big Bang Theory,’ ‘Manifest’ Among Top Live+7 Gainers of 2018-2019 Season

With 2018-2019 broadcast season wrapping up, certain shows stand head and shoulders above their competition in the Nielsen Live+7 rankings.
Live+7 data is currently available only through May 5, but the top dogs will likely see little change once the final numbers are in for the traditional September-May season. The top gainer in adults 18-49 was NBC’s “This Is Us” with an average lift of 2.7 ratings points. The number two spot was a tie between CBS’ “Big Bang Theory” and NBC’s “Manifest,” with both of those shows adding 2.6 ratings points on average. These numbers do not include “Big Bang Theory’s” series finale, however, which pulled in a 3.1 rating and 18 million viewers in Live+Same Day alone on May 16.
In addition to “Manifest,” other freshman shows to make it to the top of the Live+7 list include NBC’s “New Amsterdam” (average lift of 1.9), ABC’s “A Million Little Things” (average lift of 1.8) and Fox’s “The Masked Singer” (average lift of 1.7).
Turning to total viewers, “Manifest” was the biggest gainer overall, on average adding 10.2 million viewers per episode. ABC’s “The Good Doctor” was second with an average viewer lift of 9.3 million. “New Amsterdam” (7.9 million viewer lift) and “A Million Little Things” (6.2 million viewer lift) were also among the top gainers in this measure, as was ABC’s “The Rookie” (6 million viewer lift).
Read the top 25 shows of the season in both measures below. Shows are ranked by gains in Live+7.
Adults 18-49
|SERIES
|NETWORK
|L+SD Adults 18-49
|L+7 Adults 18-49
|+7 Actual Gain
|+7 Percent Gain
|THIS IS US
|NBC
|3.1
|5.8
|+2.7
|+87%
|THE BIG BANG THEORY
|CBS
|3.8
|6.4
|+2.6
|+68%
|MANIFEST
|NBC
|2.1
|4.7
|+2.6
|+124%
|THE GOOD DOCTOR
|ABC
|1.7
|3.9
|+2.2
|+129%
|GREY’S ANATOMY
|ABC
|2.5
|4.6
|+2.1
|+84%
|911
|FOX
|2.2
|4.2
|+2.0
|+91%
|NEW AMSTERDAM
|NBC
|1.7
|3.6
|+1.9
|+112%
|MODERN FAMILY
|ABC
|2.1
|3.9
|+1.8
|+86%
|A MILLION LITTLE THINGS
|ABC
|1.6
|3.4
|+1.8
|+113%
|THE MASKED SINGER
|FOX
|3.7
|5.4
|+1.7
|+46%
|CRIMINAL MINDS
|CBS
|1.4
|3.1
|+1.7
|+121%
|CHICAGO PD
|NBC
|1.8
|3.5
|+1.7
|+94%
|LAW AND ORDER:SVU
|NBC
|1.4
|3.0
|+1.6
|+114%
|YOUNG SHELDON
|CBS
|3.0
|4.6
|+1.6
|+53%
|HOW TO GET AWAY WITH MURDER
|ABC
|1.2
|2.7
|+1.5
|+125%
|CHICAGO FIRE
|NBC
|2.0
|3.5
|+1.5
|+75%
|THE GOOD PLACE
|NBC
|1.6
|3.1
|+1.5
|+94%
|THE CONNERS
|ABC
|2.9
|4.2
|+1.3
|+45%
|CHICAGO MED
|NBC
|2.0
|3.2
|+1.2
|+60%
|S.W.A.T.
|CBS
|1.3
|2.5
|+1.2
|+92%
|WILL & GRACE
|NBC
|1.3
|2.5
|+1.2
|+92%
|BIG BROTHER-WED
|CBS
|3.4
|4.5
|+1.1
|+32%
|NCIS
|CBS
|1.9
|3.0
|+1.1
|+58%
|STATION 19
|ABC
|1.6
|2.7
|+1.1
|+69%
|THE ROOKIE
|ABC
|1.1
|2.2
|+1.1
|+100%
Total Viewers
|SERIES
|NETWORK
|L+SD Total Viewers (in millions)
|L+7 Total Viewers (in millions)
|+7 Actual Gain
|+7 Percent Gain
|MANIFEST
|NBC
|10915
|21163
|+10248
|+94%
|THE GOOD DOCTOR
|ABC
|10464
|19737
|+9273
|+89%
|THIS IS US
|NBC
|12785
|21022
|+8237
|+64%
|THE BIG BANG THEORY
|CBS
|21839
|29750
|+7911
|+36%
|NEW AMSTERDAM
|NBC
|9249
|17103
|+7854
|+85%
|911
|FOX
|9731
|16898
|+7167
|+74%
|BULL
|CBS
|10110
|17209
|+7099
|+70%
|BLUE BLOODS
|CBS
|13356
|20250
|+6894
|+52%
|CHICAGO PD
|NBC
|11535
|18227
|+6692
|+58%
|CRIMINAL MINDS
|CBS
|8556
|15236
|+6680
|+78%
|A MILLION LITTLE THINGS
|ABC
|7308
|13545
|+6237
|+85%
|YOUNG SHELDON
|CBS
|19324
|25461
|+6137
|+32%
|THE ROOKIE
|ABC
|6109
|12125
|+6016
|+98%
|CHICAGO FIRE
|NBC
|13216
|19066
|+5850
|+44%
|NCIS
|CBS
|18497
|24293
|+5796
|+31%
|S.W.A.T.
|CBS
|8855
|14401
|+5546
|+63%
|SEAL TEAM
|CBS
|8539
|14070
|+5531
|+65%
|FBI
|CBS
|13785
|19189
|+5404
|+39%
|GREY’S ANATOMY
|ABC
|10697
|16007
|+5310
|+50%
|NCIS: NEW ORLEANS
|CBS
|10875
|16080
|+5205
|+48%
|LAW AND ORDER:SVU
|NBC
|6789
|11934
|+5145
|+76%
|THE MASKED SINGER
|FOX
|11524
|16603
|+5079
|+44%
|CHICAGO MED
|NBC
|13485
|18517
|+5032
|+37%
|MODERN FAMILY
|ABC
|8001
|12868
|+4867
|+61%
|NCIS: LOS ANGELES
|CBS
|12740
|17352
|+4612
|+36%