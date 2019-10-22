‘Big Bang Theory’ Duo to Develop eSports Comedy at NBC

A former “Big Bang Theory” star and one of the show’s writers are developing a multi-camera comedy about eSports at NBC, Variety has learned.

Titled “The Squad,” the project hails from executive producer Johnny Galecki and writer and executive producer Anthony Del Broccolo, who was previously a writer and co-executive producer on “Big Bang Theory.” The new show follows a new group of friends (and sometimes enemies) who find companionship and common ground in their mutual love of competitive eSports.

Galecki is executive producing under his Alcide Bava banner, along with the company’s Holly Brown. Cory Wood of Alcide Bava will serve as producer. Warner Bros. Television, which also produced “Big Bang Theory,” will serve as the studio.

Galecki is repped by WME and Management 360. Del Broccolo is repped by Industry Entertainment.

This is the second comedy project about eSports to get set up at one of the broadcast networks this development season. It was previously announced that CBS had given a put pilot order to an untitled single-camera series about a recently retired pro basketball star who attempts to reconnect with his estranged son by buying an eSports franchise.

Galecki is also the latest “Big Bang” cast alum to set up a broadcast project this season. Fox gave a series commitment to the multi-cam “Carla” starring Mayim Bialik with Jim Parsons executive producing. Prior to that, it was announced that CBS was developing a single-cam from executive producer Kaley Cuoco called “Pretty” starring Santina Muha.

(Pictured: Johnny Galecki)