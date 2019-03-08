Chuck Lorre Family Foundation Doubles ‘Big Bang Theory’ UCLA Scholarship Support

In commemoration of the final season of “The Big Bang Theory,” the Chuck Lorre Family Foundation announced that it will double support for “The Big Bang Theory” Scholarship Endowment at UCLA and established a new graduate-school grant program for “The Big Bang Theory” UCLA scholars.

The Chuck Lorre Family Foundation created “The Big Bang Theory” Scholarship Endowment at UCLA in 2015. The endowment initially provided five scholarships per academic year for low-income STEM students. Now, the endowment will provide 10 annual scholarships. There will be a new graduate fund that will give four year scholarships of up to $15,000 per year to “The Big Bang Theory” UCLA scholars pursuing an advanced degree in STEM at a University of California campus. Dell Technologies has donated Alienware laptops to the first graduating class of “Big Bang Theory” scholars. Fans will notice that these laptops pop up frequently in the show.

More than 80 people have contributed to the endowment, including cast and crew members of the show. Several of those affiliated with show have direct connections to both STEM and UCLA. Mayim Bialik, who plays Dr. Amy Farrah Fowler in the show, received her doctorate in neuroscience from UCLA. David Satlzberg, the show’s science consultant, is a UCLA professor of physics and astronomy.

The Endowment supports 35 “Big Bang Theory” scholars and has raised more than $5.5 million in financial aid for UCLA STEM students. “The Big Bang Theory” spin off show “Young Sheldon” has a newly created Young Sheldon STEM Initiative, which awards over $600,000 to 19 select elementary, middle, and high schools in Southern California.