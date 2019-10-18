Bidding War for ‘South Park’ U.S. Streaming Rights Could Hit $500 Million

A bidding tussle for domestic streaming rights to Comedy Central’s long-running, irreverent animated series “South Park” may result in a deal as large as $500 million for cable parent Viacom and show creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone.

Bloomberg first reported news of the impending deal, pointing to a closing date as soon as this weekend and a bidder pool that includes up to six companies. Sources familiar with the situation, however, say that the deal may not close quite that fast.

“South Park” is currently available on Disney-owned streaming platform Hulu.

More to come…