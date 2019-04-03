You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Bianna Golodryga Parts Ways With CBS News in Anchor Shuffle

Brian Steinberg

Bianna Golodryga CBS News
CREDIT: Michele Crowe/CBS

CBS News on Wednesday confirmed that “CBS This Morning” co-host Bianna Golodryga has left the program, a sign that the network has begun to reshape its morning show as it grapples to win new A.M. viewership.

Bianna Golodryga has decided to leave the network,” CBS News said in a statement.”We thank her for her many contributions during her time here at CBS News and wish her the very best in her future endeavors.” The network confirmed that Golodryga had been offered another role that involved the morning show and other CBS News properties, but declined.

CBS News President Susan Zirinsky announced the move to “CBS This Morning” staffers at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Zirinsky, who took the reins of CBS News in March, is working her way through a review of its best-known programs and anchor assignments as the unit tries to reverse viewership shortfalls at some of its signature properties. In recent months, talent switches at “CBS This Morning,” CBS Evening News” and “Face the Nation” have not resulted in ratings gains. Indeed, “CBS Evening News,” which lags rivals “NBC Nightly News” and ABC’s “World News” perennially, has fallen further behind. “CBS This Morning,” which made significant gains for CBS’ morning schedule since launching in 2012, has slumped since co-host Charlie Rose was ousted in the wake of allegations of harassment made against him. Rose has denied the claims.

Golodryga will continue to serve as a contributor at CNN.  Golodryga’s career included stops at CNBC, ABC News and Yahoo News, and she was in demand at other news outlets. She appeared frequently on MSNBC’s “The 11th Hour with Brian Williams,” for example, before joining CBS News.

Meanwhile, other anchor shifts may be afoot at CBS News. CBS has neared an agreement with Gayle King to extend her current contract for “CBS This Morning,” which ends in November, according to people familiar with the matter. There have been serious discussions about moving her co-anchor John Dickerson from “CBS This Morning” to “60 Minutes,” and about placing another longtime host of “CBS This Morning.”  Norah O’Donnell, at “CBS Evening News,” which would potentially displace Jeff Glor. Glor has been working steadily at the evening-news role despite the speculation.

 

