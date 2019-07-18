×

‘BH90210’s’ the Peach Pit Pop-Up to Open in L.A. (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Danielle Turchiano

Senior Features Editor, TV

Danielle's Most Recent Stories

View All
BH90210: L-R: Brian Austin Green, Gabrielle Carteris, Jason Priestley, Ian Ziering, Jennie Garth and Tori Spelling in the BH90210 "Reunion" series premiere episode airing Wednesday, Aug. 7 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. ©2019 Fox Media LLC Cr: Shane Harvey/FOX

Fox and Popsugar have teamed up to open the Peach Pit in celebration of “BH90210,” Variety has learned exclusively.

The beloved retro diner has been recreated for the upcoming continuation series debuting August 7 on Fox, and for a few nights leading up to the big premiere, reservations can be made to dine in.

Taking over the space at 7507 Melrose Avenue — previously home to the first-ever Johnny Rockets — in Los Angeles, Calif., the Peach Pit will be open for reservations for the evening of Thursday, August 1 (from 7-10 p.m.), as well as for lunch and dinner on Friday, August 2 (12-5 p.m. and then again from 7-10 p.m.), and for lunch (11 a.m.-4 p.m.) on Saturday, August 3. Reservations are required to enjoy megaburgers, milkshakes and the nostalgic photo ops.

Watch the cast announce this event below:

Get a taste of the space with some renderings below.

Related

BH90210” stars original series cast members Jason Priestley, Shannen Doherty, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, Brian Austin Green and Tori Spelling. In the series, the actors will not be playing their characters from the show, but rather heightened versions of themselves. Having gone their separate ways since the original series ended 19 years ago, their characters reunite when one of them suggests it’s time to get a “Beverly Hills, 90210” reboot up and running.

“BH90210” will be produced by CBS Television Studios and Fox Entertainment. Paul Sciarrotta stepped in as showrunner along with series’ creators Chris Alberghini and Mike Chessler, when Patrick Sean Smith exited the project in May.

Sciarrotta, Alberghini and Chessler will executive produce along with Carteris, Garth, Green, Priestley, Spelling, Doherty and Ziering.

“Beverly Hills, 90210” premiered on Fox in 1990. It aired for 10 seasons and spawned multiple series set in the same universe, including the CW’s 2008 reboot “90210,” as well as Fox’s “Melrose Place,” which also spawned a reboot on the CW.

More TV

  • BH90210: L-R: Brian Austin Green, Gabrielle

    'BH90210's' the Peach Pit Pop-Up to Open in L.A. (EXCLUSIVE)

    Fox and Popsugar have teamed up to open the Peach Pit in celebration of “BH90210,” Variety has learned exclusively. The beloved retro diner has been recreated for the upcoming continuation series debuting August 7 on Fox, and for a few nights leading up to the big premiere, reservations can be made to dine in. Taking [...]

  • John FordNPact Awards, Show, Los Angeles,

    John Ford to Exit as Head of Unscripted Producers Trade Association NPact

    John Ford has stepped down as general manager of NPact, the trade association that represents unscripted TV producers. Ford is exiting the post he’s held since 2015 because of the potential for conflicts of interest arising from his role as head of programming for digital multicast outlets Justice Network and Quest Network. The channels were [...]

  • Justin Connolly

    Disney Merges All Media Sales and TV Channel Distribution Under Justin Connolly

    Disney promoted Justin Connolly to the new role of president, media distribution, overseeing a single organization that combines all of the company’s media sales and TV channel distribution operations. Connolly previously served as EVP, affiliate sales and marketing, Disney and ESPN Media Networks. Based in New York, he will report to Kevin Mayer, chairman of [...]

  • HBO Max - WarnerMedia

    WarnerMedia's HBO Max Unveils Content Team

    WarnerMedia has unveiled its original programming and business operations and strategy teams as the company builds out its HBO Max streaming platform. Sarah Aubrey will lead the original programming group as head of original content, reporting to HBO Max chief content officer Kevin Reilly. Joining her on that team are Joey Chavez as executive vice [...]

  • 'Lego Masters' Series from Brad Pitt's

    'Lego Masters' Competition Series from Brad Pitt's Plan B Ordered at Fox

    Fox is continuing to build its non-scripted slate, block by block. The network has put out a series order for reality competition series “Lego Masters,” which hails from Endemol Shine North America and Brad Pitt’s Plan B. The quirky format, which pits all-age contestants against one another to design and construct Lego masterpieces, bowed on Channel [...]

  • Bert and Ernie

    Sally Field, Linda Ronstadt and 'Sesame Street' Among 2019 Kennedy Center Honorees

    Sally Field, Linda Ronstadt, “Sesame Street,” conductor Michael Tilson Thomas and R&B veterans Earth, Wind and Fire have been selected as the 2019 Kennedy Center Honorees. The kudos will be handed out Dec. 8 at the Kennedy Center Opera House in Washington, D.C. The award to “Sesame Street” marks the first time the prestigious laurel [...]

  • Ben Whishaw Mary Poppins

    Jack Huston, Jason Schwartzman, Ben Whishaw Among 12 Joining 'Fargo' Season 4 Cast

    FX has announced that Jack Huston, Jason Schwartzman and Ben Whishaw will be joining the cast of “Fargo” for its upcoming fourth season. The cabler previously announced that comedian Chris Rock would also be jumping aboard the hit limited series in a lead role. Season 4 of “Fargo” is set to air in 2020. Schwartzman [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad