‘BH90210’s’ the Peach Pit Pop-Up to Open in L.A. (EXCLUSIVE)

Fox and Popsugar have teamed up to open the Peach Pit in celebration of “BH90210,” Variety has learned exclusively.

The beloved retro diner has been recreated for the upcoming continuation series debuting August 7 on Fox, and for a few nights leading up to the big premiere, reservations can be made to dine in.

Taking over the space at 7507 Melrose Avenue — previously home to the first-ever Johnny Rockets — in Los Angeles, Calif., the Peach Pit will be open for reservations for the evening of Thursday, August 1 (from 7-10 p.m.), as well as for lunch and dinner on Friday, August 2 (12-5 p.m. and then again from 7-10 p.m.), and for lunch (11 a.m.-4 p.m.) on Saturday, August 3. Reservations are required to enjoy megaburgers, milkshakes and the nostalgic photo ops.

Watch the cast announce this event below:

Get a taste of the space with some renderings below.

“BH90210” stars original series cast members Jason Priestley, Shannen Doherty, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, Brian Austin Green and Tori Spelling. In the series, the actors will not be playing their characters from the show, but rather heightened versions of themselves. Having gone their separate ways since the original series ended 19 years ago, their characters reunite when one of them suggests it’s time to get a “Beverly Hills, 90210” reboot up and running.

“BH90210” will be produced by CBS Television Studios and Fox Entertainment. Paul Sciarrotta stepped in as showrunner along with series’ creators Chris Alberghini and Mike Chessler, when Patrick Sean Smith exited the project in May.

Sciarrotta, Alberghini and Chessler will executive produce along with Carteris, Garth, Green, Priestley, Spelling, Doherty and Ziering.

“Beverly Hills, 90210” premiered on Fox in 1990. It aired for 10 seasons and spawned multiple series set in the same universe, including the CW’s 2008 reboot “90210,” as well as Fox’s “Melrose Place,” which also spawned a reboot on the CW.