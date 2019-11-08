×
‘BH90210’ Will Not Return for Second Season on Fox

BH90210: L-R: Gabrielle Carteris, Tori Spelling, Brian Austin Green, Jason Priestley, Shannen Doherty, Jennie Garth and Ian Ziering. BH90210, the highly anticipated new six-episode event series, will premiere Wednesday, Aug. 7 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. ©2019 Fox Media LLC Cr: Brian Bowen Smith/FOX
Fox

The “Beverly Hills, 90210” reunion is officially over.

Fox has confirmed that its brief return to the 90210 via the six-episode summer event series “BH90210” is all fans are going to get.

BH90210” saw original series cast members Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, Brian Austin Green, Tori Spelling and Shannen Doherty all back together again playing heightened versions of themselves, rather than their original characters. The series was the highest rated scripted broadcast show of the summer, averaging a 1.4 rating among adults 18-49 after three days of delayed viewing, and around 3.5 million total viewers per episode.

“We are so proud to have reunited in a very special summer event one of the network’s legacy series and casts with 90210 fans across the country,” said Fox in a statement. “Profound thanks to and respect for Brian, Gabrielle, Ian, Jason, Jennie, Shannen and Tori, who, along with the entire crew and everyone at FOX and CBS Television Studios, poured their hearts and souls into this truly inventive and nostalgic revival.”

“BH90210” came flying out of the ratings gates with a 1.52 in Live+Same Day, but saw a substantial 38% drop-off to episode two, and another 18% fall to episode three, before leveling off.

The series also went through some behind the scenes drama during production which resulted in then showrunner Patrick Sean Smith and multiple senior-level writers quitting the show, as Variety reported exclusively. According to one source, the exodus was prompted by interference from two of the show’s lead actresses, while another noted at the time that the writers were unhappy with one of the executives overseeing the project.

“BH90210” was produced by CBS Television Studios and Fox Entertainment. Paul Sciarrotta was the showrunner and exec produced alongside creators Chris Alberghini and Mike Chessler. Carteris, Garth, Green, Priestley, Spelling, Doherty, and Ziering were all executive producers.

It featured several moments of tribute to late “Beverly Hills, 90210” and “Riverdale” star Luke Perry, including a postscript at the end of the premiere which showed a clip from Perry’s first appearance as teen heartthrob Dylan McKay and the words, “For our friend, Luke Perry.”

The original “Beverly Hills, 90210” premiered on Fox in 1990 and went on to become one of the top shows on the network. It aired for 10 seasons and spawned multiple series set in the same universe, including The CW’s “90210” and Fox’s “Melrose Place.”

