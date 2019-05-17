‘BH90210’ Showrunner, Multiple Writers Quit Fox Series Revival (EXCLUSIVE)

There is drama behind the scenes of Fox’s upcoming “Beverly Hills 90210” revival that is worthy of — well, “Beverly Hills 90210.”

Showrunner Patrick Sean Smith and several senior writers have quit the six-episode series, which is titled “BH90210.” The exact reason for the exodus is unclear. One source said the dispute was over interference from two of the show’s lead actresses, while another noted that the writers were unhappy with one of the executives overseeing the project.

Paul Sciarrotta has been named the new showrunner along with series’ creators Chris Alberghini and Mike Chessler. Sciarrotta is currently under an overall deal with CBS Television Studios, which is producing the series.

“BH90210” is set to debut on Fox on Aug. 7. Original series cast members Jason Priestley, Shannen Doherty, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, Brian Austin Green, and Tori Spelling will all return. In the series, the actors will not be playing their characters from the show, but rather heightened versions of themselves. Having gone their separate ways since the original series ended 19 years ago, Jason, Jennie, Ian, Gabrielle, Brian and Tori reunite when one of them suggests it’s time to get a “Beverly Hills, 90210” reboot up and running.

There has been significant interest in the new series, with the initial teaser trailer amassing 18.4 million views across various platforms.

“BH90210” will be produced by CBS Television Studios and Fox Entertainment. Sciarrotta, Alberghini and Chessler will executive produce along with Carteris, Garth, Green, Priestley, Spelling, Doherty, and Ziering.

Beverly Hills, 90210” premiered on Fox in 1990 and went on to become one of the top shows on the network. It aired for 10 seasons and spawned multiple series set in the same universe, including The CW’s “90210” and Fox’s “Melrose Place.”

