TV News Roundup: ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ Revival Sets Premiere Date on Fox

In today’s roundup, the “Beverly Hills, 90210” revival “BH90210” sets a release date and Starz announces the premiere date for “The Rook.”

DATES

The “Beverly Hills, 90210” quasi-revival “BH90210” will return with many of its original cast members for the new event series and premiere on Fox on Aug. 7 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Jason Priestley, Shannen Doherty, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, Brian Austin Green and Tori Spelling reprise their roles for the six-episode meta reboot of the iconic series. The seven actors will play heightened versions of their characters in the serialized drama inspired by their real lives and relationships with each other.

The new Starz original series “The Rook” will premiere on June 30 at 8 p.m. ET/PT in the U.S. and Canada and on Starz Play in Germany and Spain. The supernatural spy thriller stars Emma Greenwell as Myfanwy Thomas, a member of the Checquy, Britain’s secret service for people with paranormal abilities. She wakes up beside London’s Millennium Bridge with no recollection of who she is and must uncover the mysteries of of agency who wiped her memory.

FIRST LOOKS

The dysfunctional family comedy “The Detour” on TBS will return for Season 4 on June 18 at 10:30 p.m. ET/PT. Created, written and executive produced by Jason Jones and Samantha Bee, the new season will follow the Parker family as they travel around the world searching for their runaway teen daughter.

RENEWALS

Disney Junior has ordered a second season of the animated kids series “T.O.T.S.” ahead of the series premiere on June 14 at 9 a.m. ET/PT on Disney Channel and DisneyNOW. The children’s comedy follows the adventures of Pip and Freddy, two best friends who are a penguin and a flamingo and work at a baby delivery service run by storks.