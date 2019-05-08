×

TV News Roundup: ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ Revival Sets Premiere Date on Fox

By

Jordan's Most Recent Stories

View All
Beverly Hills 90210
CREDIT: Moviestore/REX/Shutterstock

In today’s roundup, the “Beverly Hills, 90210” revival “BH90210” sets a release date and Starz announces the premiere date for “The Rook.”

DATES

The “Beverly Hills, 90210” quasi-revival “BH90210” will return with many of its original cast members for the new event series and premiere on Fox on Aug. 7 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Jason Priestley, Shannen Doherty, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, Brian Austin Green and Tori Spelling reprise their roles for the six-episode meta reboot of the iconic series. The seven actors will play heightened versions of their characters in the serialized drama inspired by their real lives and relationships with each other.

The new Starz original series “The Rook” will premiere on June 30 at 8 p.m. ET/PT in the U.S. and Canada and on Starz Play in Germany and Spain. The supernatural spy thriller stars Emma Greenwell as Myfanwy Thomas, a member of the Checquy, Britain’s secret service for people with paranormal abilities. She wakes up beside London’s Millennium Bridge with no recollection of who she is and must uncover the mysteries of of agency who wiped her memory.

FIRST LOOKS

The dysfunctional family comedy “The Detour” on TBS will return for Season 4 on June 18 at 10:30 p.m. ET/PT. Created, written and executive produced by Jason Jones and Samantha Bee, the new season will follow the Parker family as they travel around the world searching for their runaway teen daughter.

RENEWALS

Disney Junior has ordered a second season of the animated kids series “T.O.T.S.” ahead of the series premiere on June 14 at 9 a.m. ET/PT on Disney Channel and DisneyNOW.  The children’s comedy follows the adventures of Pip and Freddy, two best friends who are a penguin and a flamingo and work at a baby delivery service run by storks.

Popular on Variety

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

More TV

  • Beverly Hills 90210

    TV News Roundup: 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Revival Sets Premiere Date on Fox

    In today’s roundup, the “Beverly Hills, 90210” revival “BH90210” sets a release date and Starz announces the premiere date for “The Rook.” DATES The “Beverly Hills, 90210” quasi-revival “BH90210” will return with many of its original cast members for the new event series and premiere on Fox on Aug. 7 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Jason Priestley, Shannen Doherty, [...]

  • Lachlan Murdoch

    Fox Corp. Impresses With Strong First Quarterly Earnings Report

    Fox Corporation outperformed Wall Street’s expectations by delivering strong earnings in the newly minted company’s fiscal third quarter. Fox delivered year-over-year profit growth of 16%, to $529 million, on revenue of $2.75 billion, which was up 12%. Earnings of 85 cents a share surpassed analyst expectations that were in the neighborhood of 76 cents. The [...]

  • 'Family Guy' Hopes to Steal 'Game

    'Family Guy' Hopes to Steal 'Game of Thrones' Emmy Votes With New Awards Mailer

    For its final DVD Emmy screener, “Family Guy” is taking on its biggest target yet: The “Game of Thrones” juggernaut. The “Family Guy” mailer, now being sent to voters, features Peter Griffin, looking a lot like Jon Snow on the Season 8 poster of “Game of Thrones.” At his foot, Brian the dog is doing [...]

  • Troy Shafer dead

    'Nashville Flipped' Star Troy Shafer Dies at 38

    Troy Shafer, star of the DIY Network reality series “Nashville Flipped,” died at his father’s home in Erie, Pa., on April 28, the Erie County Coroner’s Office confirmed to Variety. He was 38. Shafer’s death was unexpected as he died in his sleep and did not have any known medical conditions. There were no signs [...]

  • David Eason Jenelle Evans

    Jenelle Evans Cut From 'Teen Mom 2' After Husband Kills Her Dog

    MTV has severed ties with “Teen Mom 2” star Jenelle Eason (née Evans) after her husband, David Eason, killed her dog in late April. “MTV ended its relationship with David Eason over a year ago in February 2018 and has not filmed any new episodes of ‘Teen Mom 2’ with him since. Additionally, we have [...]

  • Hilary Swank

    Hilary Swank to Star in Netflix Mars Mission Drama 'Away'

    Hilary Swank is on her way to Mars. The two-time Academy Award winner has been cast in the lead role in Netflix’s upcoming drama “Away,” from Jason Katims and Matt Reeves. Swank will play American astronaut Emma Green, who must leave her husband and teenage daughter behind to command an international space crew embarking upon [...]

  • Xbox Giving Away Two Custom 'Game

    Xbox Giving Away Two Custom 'Game of Thrones' Consoles

    Xbox is honoring the final season of “Game of Thrones” with a giveaway worthy of a king (or five). It’s offering fans the opportunity to snag one of two custom consoles featuring designs inspired by the hit HBO television show, it said in a blog post on Wednesday. The custom designs are based on House [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad