×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Beverly Hills 90210’ Reboot Will Find a Way to Honor Luke Perry

By

Amy's Most Recent Stories

View All
Beverly Hills 90210
CREDIT: Moviestore/REX/Shutterstock

Beverly Hills 90210” star Tori Spelling initiated the reboot of the teen soap franchise, which will find a way to honor Luke Perry even though the late actor had not signed up for the revival, CBS TV Studios president David Stapf said Monday.

Tori Spelling, as she is wont to do, comes in and pitches a lot of ideas and is in our offices a lot,” Stapf said during a panel with other CBS executives at the Keshet INTV Conference in Jerusalem. “She kicked the idea around of ‘Wouldn’t it be fun to get the whole gang back together?'”

Stapf said that Spelling had the idea during a meeting with Ghen Maynard, the CBS head of alternative programming, “and she ran with it, literally put the entire cast together, put a fabulous pitch together with all of them and took it out, and everybody wanted it.”

News of the reboot was officially announced by Fox last month on the same day that Perry, one of its original stars, was taken to the hospital after suffering a major stroke. Perry, 52, died a week ago.

“He was going to be one of the few who was not going to be in it, because he was committed to ‘Riverdale,’” Stapf said, adding that Perry would be honored in some way in the show, but “how we deal with that moving forward is yet to be determined. That’s something the writers are going to have to figure out.”

Related

Spelling had previously said that Perry would “do as many” episodes as he could work in around his “Riverdale” shooting schedule.

Although the “90210” reboot is being produced by CBS TV Studios, Stapf said that “we ultimately decided the best place for it – not only creatively but financially – was Fox, where it originally aired.”

Deborah Barak, the president of business operations for CBS, said the sale to Fox shows “the commitment of the company to sell the project to the best platform for the project.” Barak, who sat on the panel alongside Stapf and CBS All Access executive vice president Julie McNamara, added: “We felt it belonged to Fox, and we made a deal that made us happy to have it at Fox.”

Stapf said that he has to “cut through the clutter” when it comes to commissioning reboots, and that they must stand alone without relying on the audience of the original.

“I must hear a ‘Love Boat’ pitch once a week,” he said. “We haven’t heard a great one yet – one day we will.”

Popular on Variety

  • Charlize Theron,Seth Rogen

    Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Weigh in on Theatrical vs. Streaming

  • Kathy Bates arrives for the world

    Kathy Bates on Netflix Awards Debate: Short Theatrical Releases Are 'Dirty Pool'

  • 'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer

    'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer Talk Series' End, Favorite Episodes

  • Why 'Captain Marvel' Matters

    Cast of 'Captain Marvel' On Why Carol Danvers Matters

  • Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

    Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

  • Oscars 2019: Best Fashion From the

    Best Fashion From the 2019 Oscars

  • Awkwafina Oscars 2019

    Awkwafina on How She Would Fix the Oscars and the 'Crazy Rich Asians' Snub

  • Melissa McCarthy Oscars

    Melissa McCarthy on Oscar Season Debacles: 'Someone Has to Poke Fun at It'

More TV

  • Emma Stone and Director Yorgos Lanthimos

    Simon Maxwell’s Endeavor-Backed Motive Pictures Hires Sam Lavender from Film4

    Sam Lavender, who has worked on films including “The Favourite,” “American Animals” and “Lean on Pete” in a 14-year career at Film4 is joining Motive Pictures, the recently-minted TV production outfit launched by Simon Maxwell. Endeavor backs former Channel 4 international drama chief Maxwell’s shingle. Lavender will be an exec producer at the new outfit, [...]

  • Beverly Hills 90210

    'Beverly Hills 90210' Reboot Will Find a Way to Honor Luke Perry

    “Beverly Hills 90210” star Tori Spelling initiated the reboot of the teen soap franchise, which will find a way to honor Luke Perry even though the late actor had not signed up for the revival, CBS TV Studios president David Stapf said Monday. “Tori Spelling, as she is wont to do, comes in and pitches [...]

  • France's Canal Plus Launches Series-Dedicated OTT

    France's Canal Plus Launches Series-Dedicated OTT Service

    French pay TV group Canal Plus is launching Canal Plus Series, an OTT channel dedicated to scripted shows which will bow March 12 with a monthly rate of €6.99 — slightly cheaper than Netflix in France. The new OTT service will showcase a mix of Canal Plus original series such as “Spiral,” “Versailles” and the [...]

  • Becky Brooks - Quibi

    CBS's Becky Brooks Joins Quibi, Jeffrey Katzenberg & Meg Whitman's Mobile TV Startup (EXCLUSIVE)

    Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman continue to round out Quibi’s executive ranks: Their latest hire is Becky Brooks, who is exiting CBS Television Distribution after five years, Variety has learned. Brooks most recently was CBS Television Distribution’s senior VP, multiplatform programming and branded content. She’s joining Quibi as a content executive, working alongside Ryan Kadro, [...]

  • Sky Buys Brexit Film ‘NYET –

    Sky Buys Brexit Film ‘NYET! – A Brexit U.K. Border Farce’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    With just 18 days to go before the U.K. is set to exit the European Union, Sky has acquired “NYET! – A Brexit U.K. Border Farce.” The timely short film hails from Alex Helfrecht, Jorg Tittel and and Philip Munger’s shingle Oiffy (“The White King”) and will be available to millions of Sky subscribers in [...]

  • Two New Documentaries Prove Punk's Not

    Two New Docs, 'Punk' and 'Godfathers of Hardcore,' Prove the Genre's Not Dead

    When the Ramones first performed “Blitzkrieg Bop” at CBGB some 44 years ago, no one could have imagined the song would be heard in virtually every stadium and in multiple TV spots for mainstream products like Coppertone, GoPro, Peloton, AT&T and Taco Bell. And punk rock, the genre of music that the Ramones and so [...]

  • Chile’s Famed Film Industry Plunges Into

    Chile Works the Movie-TV Crossover

    GUADALAJARA, Mexico —  This week, Mexico’s Guadalajara Festival will honor Chile as its guest country. That serves as  further recognition of an extraordinary 15 years after the so-called Newest Chilean Cinema broke out at 2005’s Valparaíso Festival with Matías Bize, Sebastián Lelio and Alicia Scherson bowing first features. During that stretch, Chile, just the seventh-largest [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad